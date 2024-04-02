As spring blooms across the city, gelato enthusiasts are in for a treat as Badiani, the iconic Florentine gelateria, continues to bring its rich heritage and speciality flavours to the heart of London. Famous for its dedication to craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to excellence, Badiani invites Londoners to experience the true essence of Italian gelato at any of its eleven charming shops as well as their three shops outside of London, In Brighton, Windsor and Lakeside, Essex.



While ice cream often shares the spotlight with gelato, discerning palates know that the two are distinct in flavour and texture. Gelato, tracing its roots to the 16th century and attributed to the inventive thinker of the Renaissance era, Bernardo Buontalenti, boasts a luxurious creaminess achieved through a slower churn and higher density, resulting in a more intense flavour. Badiani's gelato, meticulously crafted following age-old Italian traditions, epitomises this distinction, offering an indulgence with every scoop.



Paolo Pomposi, the visionary responsible for Badiani's inventive flavours and guardian of its rich heritage, shares his passion for preserving the essence of true gelato craftsmanship. "At Badiani, we strive to capture the essence of gelato's rich history while infusing it with modern culinary trends," remarks Pomposi. "Each scoop is a testament to our dedication to using only the finest ingredients and marrying tradition with innovation."



From its iconic Buontalenti flavour, made with only eggs, milk, cream and sugar, paying tribute to the esteemed creator of gelato, to the indulgent La Dolcevita, voted 'best flavour' at the Gelato Festival, Badiani's menu showcases an array of flavours crafted to enchant even the most discerning connoisseur of desserts. Vegan sorbets bursting with seasonal fruit freshness, indulgent chocolate creations, as well as classic gelato treats like the Pinguinos and Gelato Cookies offer something for every craving.



Badiani's London expansion continues to bring a touch of Florentine elegance to more neighbourhoods of the British capital. The most recent branches include White City and Balham as well as other iconic neighbourhoods such as Notting Hill, Chelsea and Covent Garden.



As Londoners embrace the spirit of spring, Badiani invites all to indulge in the timeless pleasure of authentic Italian gelato. For a truly unforgettable experience, visit any of Badiani's eleven London shops and enjoy the taste of tradition, craftsmanship, and quality.



To arrange a press visit to any of Badiani's London and out-of-London locations, please email media@badiani1932.com.