World Leading Helium Explorer Poised To Alleviate Global Shortage



Welcome to the forefront of a new commodity rush - helium exploration and development - an industry emerging from a supply shortage that has spanned a decade. Pulsar Helium Inc (Pulsar) is a dedicated explorer and developer of helium, which is essential for the technology of today and in the future.



Pulsar has two projects, the Topaz project in the USA and the Tunu project in Greenland. Topaz (being the most advanced), is located in Minnesota, USA where Pulsar is the first mover for helium exploration. Topaz has been drilled with helium contents identified of up to 13.8%, making it one of the highest-grade discoveries in history.



Helium, a critically listed raw material in Canada and the EU, is widely used with many applications:



*MRI scanners: Keeping an MRI's magnetic current superconductive requires helium. The MRI market value worldwide is forecast to increase to over US$12.1bn by 2030. Sce: aws.amazon.com/marketplace



*Semiconductors: Used extensively in consumer electronics, helium is used during the manufacturing process. The semiconductor market is projected to grow to US$1380.8bn by 2029. Sce: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



*Drones and Robotics: Revenue in the Robotics market alone is expected to surpass US$283.19bn by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Sce: www.precedenceresearch.com



*Fibre Optics: Cables used by global internet services and communication networks. The fibre optics market is projected to reach USD 9.73bn by 2027. Sce: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



*Helium is also used for fuel systems in space rockets, nuclear fusion, quantum computing, airships, technical diving and much more.



We aim to advance our primary helium projects to the point of potential production, establish Pulsar as the industry leader and bring stability to the global helium market. Puslar will continue to focus exclusively on sustainable and reliable sources of Primary helium which is not produced as a byproduct of hydrocarbons such as Liquid Natural Gas (LNG).



The world’s largest primary helium source is the U.S. National Helium Reserve in Texas, which has recently been privatised and will be depleted in the next few years. Helium supply is now heavily dependent on sources located around the globe, many of which are geopolitically unstable where the helium produced is a by-product of natural gas production meaning suppliers have limited flexibility to increase output.



This is the opportunity for Pulsar, to produce clean, environmentally friendly helium, not tethered to the production of hydrocarbons with the added benefit of its assets being located in the safe jurisdictions of North America, (the world’s largest helium market) and Greenland.



Pulsar Helium Inc (Pulsar) is a private company registered in Canada and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker: PLSR and in America on the OTCQB under ticker: PSRHF.



Pulsar has two primary helium assets, the flagship Topaz project in the USA (the world’s largest helium market), which has been drilled with helium contents identified of upto 13.8%, making it one of the highest-grade discoveries in history, and the vast Tunu project in Greenland.



The company’s personnel include seasoned helium explorers, managers, operators, financiers, and expert consultants assisting with commercialisation and geoscience.



Helium exploration and development is a nascent industry, brought into existence by a sudden and significant supply deficit that has persisted for over a decade and shows no sign of ending. Pulsar exists to develop its helium assets to the point of potential production with the objective of bringing stability and supply diversity to the industry.



