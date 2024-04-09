First Light Festival have announced this year’s full line-up & event

programme spanning music, art & culture, comedy, science and much more,

returning to Lowestoft’s South Beach across Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June

2024.



Championing local and emerging talent alongside a plethora of international

artists with inclusivity and sustainability at its heart, First Light is

making its name as the ultimate showcase for cosmopolitan creative talent,

accessible to all.



This year sees First Light shine a light and showcase a programme of

incredible female-led talent including headliners from across the music and

entertainment industry with, DJ and broadcaster Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, one

of the country’s finest comedians Shaparak Khorsandi and award-winning poet

Hollie McNish.



2024 also sees their first partnership with Latitude festival, whereby one

chosen act from those selected to perform on the New Dawn stage at First

Light, will be given the opportunity to also perform at Latitude festival.



As Lowestoft is the most Easterly point of the UK (gaining the first light

of the day), this year’s festival takes inspiration from the Cardinal Points

to allow a strong focus on our location. The theme of north, south, east and

west will be threaded through the artistic programme, with a strong

international line-up with a very cosmopolitan flavour.



The festival will run from 12pm noon to sundown (9.30pm) on Saturday, and

from 10am – 4pm on Sunday, with a Dawn sunrise programme from 3.30am on

Sunday morning. Additional late-night events will take the celebration to

several different Lowestoft venues.



2024 CONFIRMED LINE-UP & FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS



MUSIC:

SUNLIGHT STAGE: The musical hub of First Light, right on the beach, enjoy

international names alongside emerging new talent with the sand between your

toes:



Headliner, DJ Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy: A pioneer of the resurgence of vinyl

and true music aficionado, Colleen’s standing in the global dance music

community has never been higher. She will be playing an evening set on the

Sunlight Main Stage on Saturday 22 June. On Sunday 23 June, Colleen Cosmo

Murphy will bring a Balearic Breakfast set to the Dawn programme as we

welcome the early morning sun, on Lowestoft’s South Beach.



Another Taste: Rotterdam based, Another Taste, takes to the stage for the

final sundown session to close the first day of the festival’s beachfront

programme. Is it boogie? Is it 70’s funk? Obscure disco? Or an ode to

Burgess? It’s neither and it’s all. Indefinable yet universal.



Spirit of Sundaze Ensemble: Spirit of Sundaze Ensemble is a live music

project led and curated by Secretsundaze, a party, record label and dance

music community founded over twenty years ago by DJ/production duo James

Priestley and Giles Smith.



Coco Maria: One of the most unique and uncompromising DJs in the world,

Mexican born Coco María is a selector, curator and radio host with

impeccable taste. Specialising in Brazilian, South American, Central

American and Caribbean Wax.



Young Gun Silver Fox: One for the ever-growing ‘AOR’ audience out there,

(for those not in the know, ‘Adult-Oriented Rock’ is one of the fastest

growing music sectors right now) and this set is the epitome of what has led

their audience to love this genre. The forces behind Young Gun Silver Fox

are Andy Platts and Shawn Lee, two of the UK’s most prolific and versatile

pop music linguists.



Slambovian Circus of Dreams: Hailing from New York, Slambovian Circus of

Dreams has been colouring ‘outside the lines’ of the Americana genre with

their fantastic stories and performances since forming 20 years ago in the

Hudson Valley. Their Woodstock-tinged psychedelia has a hint of southern

rock, Celtic and British folk combined with solid song writing.



Hackney Colliery Band: ‘One of the greatest live bands that we have in this

country’ (BBC Radio 2) hits the main stage for a powerful set of fun,

accessible yet adventurous music. Bringing the party to the beach, this

9-piece juggernaut of brass, drums and electronics sounds like no brass band

you’ve ever heard.



Karma Sheen: Hailing from London and making a big impression on the East

Anglian music scene, KARMA SHEEN is spearheaded by Sameer Khan. Having

released their debut self-titled album in 2023, the group have solidified

their reputation for captivating performances fuelled by a plethora of

electrified folk instruments.



Amaraterra: Based in London, fast-paced dance-crazy party-driven pizzica and

tarantella roots band from Salento and Southern Italy.



DJ IN THE DUNES: Female-led line-up of formidable DJ talents all playing in

the Dunes stage, including: Purple City, Ben Osborne - Noise of Art, Bamboo

DJ’s, Pillow Princess ft Effy Mai & Alina, The Hemingways, Thomas & Vialli

and curator, Levi Fruits.



NEW DAWN: Young and Local Musicians Invited to Play at First Light &

Latitude Festival, a new collaboration for 2024.

Building on the success of the New Dawn project, now in its third year, the

festival has once again invited young musical talent-from Lowestoft, Suffolk

and Norfolk aged 14-25 to apply to play over the solstice weekend. The

selected New Dawn musicians will perform on the New Dawn Stage and at the

East Point Pavilion, with a chosen act on the Sunlight Stage, the festival’s

main stage. First Light’s new collaboration with Latitude Festival will

offer the exciting opportunity to a chosen New Dawn & Playbreak act to

perform at Henham Park over the weekend of 25-28 July.



PLAYBREAK SHOWCASE: This year's Playbreak headline act and recipient of

Latitude performance opportunity, Cam T, is gearing up for plenty of new

song releases and sold-out shows - definitely one to watch.



FIRST WORD: Comedy, spoken word and performances curated by acclaimed poet

Luke Wright.



Headliner, Hollie McNish: After a run of sold out shows up and down the UK,

the award-winning poet, writer, performer and bestselling author of Slug,

Hollie McNish is back with a brand-new book, ‘Lobster and other things I'm

learning to love’; a book written out of both hate and love for the world.

The Sunday Times bestselling author’s live readings are not to be missed,

expect strong language and adult content, gift-wrapped in gorgeously crafted

poetry.



Elf Lyons: Award-winning comedian, clown and theatre practitioner. Elf aims

to create work that pushes the relationship between comedy, theatre and

performance art. In 2023, Elf was listed as number 25 in The Telegraphs ‘50

Best Comedians of the 21st Century' and was nominated for the Deaf Action

Award for Deaf Excellence for her comedy show Heist which she developed with

the visual vernacular performer, Duffy.



Raymond Antrobus MBE FRSL: Established author & poet, in 2019 Raymond became

the first ever poet to be awarded the Rathbone Folio Prize for best work of

literature in any genre.



Jay Mitra: The British Indian punk poet, and non-fiction writer will be

taking to the First Word tent on Saturday afternoon. Their poetry explores

the human condition with wit, grit, and sensitivity. Credited as ‘one of 40

Future Voices in Poetry’, featured on BBC Radio 6 and winner of the Creative

Future Writers’ Award in 2023, this is one not to miss.



NCW with Daljit Nagra: Award-winning poet, witty and culturally alert,

Daljit will be reading from his poetry collections all published by Faber &

Faber. ‘In partnership with the National Centre for Writing’.



Luke Wright: Following the smash hit success of his Silver Jubilee show,

Luke returns with a new set of poems that get to grips with the idea of JOY.

The poet writes urgently and warmly about family, fatherhood, and the joy of

language itself.



Josh Weller: A self-confessed failed musician turned comedian, viral content

maker, comic book author and podcast host. As seen on ITV2 Stand Up Sketch

Show, with his high energy brand of cleverly self-deprecating stand-up. Josh

has developed a loyal fanbase for his viral musical videos and online

content, with views in the millions which includes mockumentaries, sketches,

animated stand-up comedy shorts, and more.



Joe Wells: Describing himself as ‘Comedian, not a person with Comedy.

Autistic, not a person with Autism’, in 2020 Joe wrote a stand-up routine

about his (severely) non-autistic brother. A video of the routine went

viral, gaining over 4.5 million views. This is a show about identity,

neurodiversity and the pressures of finding social media fame. Author of

Wired Differently: 30 Neurodivergent People Who You Should Know. “One of my

favourite comics” – Frankie Boyle.



Brigitte Aphrodite: The critically acclaimed neurodivergent punk poet, Gig

theatre-maker & intersectional feminist show-woman will open the First Word

programme on the Saturday.



Maria Ferguson: An award-winning poet and theatre-maker, Maria’s debut

one-woman show ‘Fat Girls Don’t Dance’ sold out performances across the UK,

including at the Edinburgh Fringe, and won a Saboteur Award for Best Spoken

Word Show. Her debut poetry collection Alright, Girl? was Highly Commended

and her poetry has been widely published. She will be sharing work from her

upcoming collection ‘Swell’ out with Penguin in 2024. The poems follow one

woman’s journey into motherhood through pregnancy, miscarriage birth and

beyond, charting a journey through loss and wilting houseplants toward

recovery, empowerment and renewal.



Toria Garbutt: Spoken word artist, author of poetry album, ‘Hot Plastic

Moon’, and her first book, 'The Universe and Me'. Toria has performed

extensively across the UK and Europe, including The London Palladium,

Glastonbury Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and BBC's Contains

Strong Language Festival. Toria's new collection ‘Another Time in Space’,

published by Wrecking Ball Press, is out now.



Alexis Dubus (Marcel Lucon): Flâneur, raconteur and bon-viveur, Marcel has

toured the world over the past 15 years with his award-winning blend of wry

observations, deadpan wit and premier erotic poetry.



SUNDOWN EVENTS: Continuing the party throughout Saturday night are a series

of events to please all attendees, a selection of these are ticketed events.

Shaparak Khorsandi: One of the festival satellite venues, The Seagull in

Pakefield, is to host a late-night comedy gig “Scatterbrain” with the

incredible comedian, author, speaker, and advocate for human rights. Expect

a fast-paced, celebratory hour from this much-loved Fringe institution and

the author of recently published, Scatterbrain, how I finally got off the

ADHD rollercoaster.



Coco Maria Afterparty - Join Coco Maria for Future Latin, global dancefloor

cuts, high energy Latin and Afro-Caribbean vibrations in the festival

Afterparty at Lowestoft’s legendary Mossy’s nightclub.



‘Deep Sea Get Down’ Silent Disco: The glass East Point Pavilion on the

seafront hosts this year’s Silent Disco with a Deep Sea theme for a night of

dancing on the virtual waves of the ocean. With Purple City and Alina &

Friends transport us to faraway lands and new sonic heights for a

transcendent night of dancing amongst the stars.

Jazz Unlimited: The relaxed vibes of American jazz of the 50s & 60s is the

signature style of Jazz Unlimited taking place in the characterful Arts and

Crafts seafront Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club.



MOONDANCE: From energising contemporary dance, eastern european style

ceilidh to the heat of cuban salsa and the much loved ‘Boogie for babies’,

Dance East’s curates a line-up across the weekend at the Moon Dance Tent not

to be missed!

Programme includes: Baby Loves to Boogie, Playground Editions: Mughal

Miniatures: The Elephant and the Drummer, Olive Branch, Joe Garbett Dance:

Get Lost; Klezmer Keilidh and Latin Dance with Cubanda.



DAWN PROGRAMME: Celebrating Dawn in the most easterly place in the UK is

unique to First Light Festival. As the first light of day gleams through

the twilight, First Light opens the dawn programme by saluting the sun with

daybreak yoga, new music by Alex Groves and our first ever Balearic

Breakfast music and feasting experience with Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy.



'COSMIC PIRATES’: Kids zone encompassing storytelling, art & interactive

activities.



PLANET POSITIVE: Planet Positive moves to the beach for a 2024 programme of

investigation, conversation and intriguing science including Interstellar

Ideas on the Beach talks tent, Messums East Cultural Hub, the Making Waves

workshop and our brand new Charity Super.Mkt zone. Here you can find out

about the latest climate and environmental science, listen to writers,

researchers, creatives and thinkers and get your passion for sustainable

fashion pulses racing by shopping from a curated collection of quality,

second-hand fashion, and accessories, brought to you by the nation’s best

charity retailers.



WELLBEING: Hugely popular, accessible programme of meditation, yoga,

breathwork and movement that takes place on the shore.



MOONLIT SOUNDSCAPES: Step into a world of Moonlit Soundscapes and immerse

yourself in a programme of late night music with an atmospheric mix of

classical and acoustic, from electronic to opera at St Peter and St John

Church.



FOOD & DRINK: A plethora of local independent traders will create a

street-food market offering delicious artisan offerings from around the

region.



First Light is the brainchild of CEO, Genevieve Christie, originally an

Producer and writer in TV, she subsequently formed her own independent

production company. She is a true champion of future talent and has created

First Light to spotlight Lowestoft and put it on the cultural map, creating

a unique and must-attend festival that is uniquely free to attend.



Genevieve Christie, CEO of First Light Festival CIC, said: “We’re very

excited to be back on Lowestoft’s South Beach this June, to celebrate the

Midsummer with another packed programme inspired by our unique most easterly

location. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s festival and

encourage you all to get involved, whether it be through the New Dawn

callout, as a volunteer or by taking part in our upcoming community projects

– see you on the beach!”



CHARITY SUPER.MKT: Also, on-hand will be fabulous fashion advisers and

up-cyclers to take your garms to the next level, and you can wear your

treasures on the ‘Community Catwalk’ at the end of each day. Charity shops

are the biggest circular, sustainable retailer on the British high street,

doing really impactful things with their profits. Shopping at Charity

Super.Mkt ensures that every pound you spend is a ‘good pound’, with your

money going towards a range of brilliant causes. By shopping with us you’ll

actively reduce carbon emissions, avoiding new production and supply chains

through buying only second-hand fashion. Also working in partnership with

Norwich University of Arts - MA Textiles and original projects.



For full programme timings and details on all ticketed events, please visit

