Books2Door has partnered with leading charity Islamic Relief to create a 30-day Book Advent Calendar for Ramadan – sharing a wealth of children’s and adult Islamic books about the sacred month.

The award-winning book retailer has supplemented this campaign with a total donation of £5,000 to the charity in addition to providing 50% of the Advent Calendar campaign profits to Islamic Relief. All funds will go towards supporting Islamic Relief's Palestine appeal.”

This campaign with special discounts across Ramadan and Eid books throughout the 30 days has been supported with digital and social media marketing as well as flyer distribution throughout Leicester by Books2Door, in close collaboration with the East Midlands department of the Islamic Relief charity - one of the longest-serving Muslim charities in the UK.

Over the last three weeks there has been direct engagement with the local community across Leicester. This includes 5000 promotional flyers shared at book stalls, charity stalls outside Pak Foods, iftar events and through hundreds of cake boxes sent out across the East Midlands as part of Islamic Relief’s Cake Campaign. In doing so, both organisations have been able to reach a vast community to share news about the 30-day Book Advent Calendar and different discounts on each day.

Abdul Thadha, founder of Books2Door explains, “Donating to charity during this blessed month is not just an act of faith; it's a powerful expression of solidarity and support for those in need.

It's about extending a hand to the less fortunate, providing relief to those in distress, and making a positive impact in the world, one generous act at a time.

We would like to thank all the customers that have supported Books2Door and Islamic Relief by purchasing books throughout the month. It is great to know that the sales of these books have contributed to more good being done around the world.”

Samia Osman of Islamic Relief East Midlands said, “During this sacred month, it’s been a pleasure working with Books2Door to promote Islamic knowledge for all age groups, through their daily deals. We look forward to continuing to build this partnership. As always, thank you to the community for their amazing support.”

The advent calendar campaign is due to come to an end imminently with Eid being celebrated on Wednesday 10th April.

