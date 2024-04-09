Ski Lifts was born out of a love for the mountains and a desire to share that passion with the world,

At a time when the winter sports industry faces unprecedented challenges due to the impacts of climate change, Ski Lifts' Managing Director, Richard Smith, a resident of the French Alps, has steered the company on a path of innovative thinking. Recognising the urgency to act, the company has embarked on a mission to update the concept of ski transfers, ensuring that the joy of skiing can coexist with the principles of sustainability.







Innovating Sustainable Travel Pathways







Ski Lifts serves as a crucial bridge between skiers and a handpicked network of partners who are committed to providing eco-friendly transfers. These partners have made significant investments in eco-transfers, including vehicles that are either fully electric or hybrid, significantly reducing the carbon footprint associated with travel to and from the slopes.







The platform offers a seamless and user-friendly interface, allowing skiers to effortlessly book their eco-friendly transfers. But Ski-Lifts' commitment to sustainability goes beyond just green vehicles. The company also promotes shared transfers, reducing the number of trips and thus the overall emissions, and encourages the use of train station transfers, leveraging the extensive and efficient European rail network to facilitate ‘no-fly’ ski holidays.







Preserving the Alps







This initiative is not just about offering an alternative; it's a testament to Ski Lifts' dedication to preserving the pristine environments that make skiing such a beloved sport. The company's efforts reflect a deep understanding of the impact of our actions on the health of the natural world.







"Today, that passion is coupled with a responsibility to protect these environments for future generations. We believe that eco-friendly transfers are a significant step in the right direction."











Driving Change in the Ski Travel Industry







As Ski Lifts continues to grow and evolve proving that the ski industry can adapt, innovate, and thrive, all while safeguarding the natural beauty that draws people to the mountains year after year.







Looking to the Future







The enthusiastic reception of Ski Lifts' eco-transfers underscores the industry's readiness for more sustainable travel options. In response, Ski Lifts is excited to announce plans to further expand its eco-transfer services next season, reaffirming its dedication to sustainability and innovation in the ski transfer industry.











About Ski Lifts



Ski Lifts, an award-winning Manchester-based company, has nearly two decades of experience in providing reliable, safe, and customer-oriented ski transfer services.



Founded in the French Alps, Ski Lifts is dedicated to preserving the beauty and health of mountain environments for future generations.







For further information, please contact:



Jan Hewitt



jan.hewitt@lifts.to



07885500199