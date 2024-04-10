LONDON - April 10th, 2024 - This month’s edition of the Innovators & Disruptors Leaders series takes centre stage on CBS News and Acumen Stories, showcasing a trio of trailblazing companies: Genius Sports, Matbakhi, and PreZero. Breaking down digital boundaries in sports, F&B, and sustainability, these innovative businesses are harnessing the power of AI and technology to redefine their industries.



The Innovation & Disruption series highlights the pivotal role of today's business leaders in shaping tomorrow's markets. From sports entertainment to culinary experiences to waste reduction strategies, Acumen is proud to document how these visionary companies are revolutionising their sectors in a series of 3 short films.



Spearheading innovation in sports entertainment, Genius Sports is transforming how fans engage with their favourite games. Originating in the realm of betting, the company has evolved into a leading provider of technology solutions for sports leagues and data analytics. By capturing real-time data from sporting events, Genius Sports is enhancing fan experiences through personalised content.



Elevating the dining experience through digital innovation, Matbakhi is pioneering the hospitality industry. With a focus on hyper-localised experiences and expanding into new territories, Matbakhi is offering a 360-degree guest experience that integrates technology with culinary excellence. Partnering with hotels to improve delivery times and augment customer experience, Matbakhi are innovating within the F&B industry.



Leading the charge in waste reduction and sustainability, PreZero is trailblazing the circular economy model. With a commitment to zero waste and environmental stewardship, PreZero is implementing innovative solutions to tackle the global waste crisis head-on. PreZero utilises a holistic recycling approach, remaining active in the entire lifecycle of waste and using recycling and waste management consulting to establish a greener, healthier tomorrow.



Don’t miss this exclusive showcase of innovation and disruption on CBS News, as these forward-thinking companies redefine the business landscape.



