Our Prescribe The Wild gift set is designed for those seeking escapism, adventure, or simply a renewed connection with the natural world

- ‘Prescribe The Wild’ from CampWild offers unique experience-based gift -



For those seeking an alternative gift idea for Father’s Day this year, CampWild’s 'Prescribe The Wild' adventure gift set offers the opportunity to gift time in nature, allowing dads to immerse themselves in the wilderness like never before!



‘Prescribe The Wild’ is more than just a gift; it's an invitation to reconnect with the great outdoors. Crafted with care by the team at CampWild, this responsibly-sourced gift set comes in a stainless steel mess tin and features everything needed for an unforgettable wilderness experience.



Housed in a useful mess tin, the gift set includes a unique ‘Prescription Note’, which enables the recipient to spend time in nature by unlocking access to CampWild's exclusive portfolio of 85+ Wild Spaces. It also includes essential gear such as an Adventure Spork and CampWild Beanie.



“For Father's Day, why not give the gift of nature and adventure?” suggests Tom Backhouse, co-founder of CampWild. “Our Prescribe The Wild gift set is designed for those seeking escapism, adventure, or simply a renewed connection with the natural world. By working with landowners across the UK, we've unlocked access to some of the most awe-inspiring and secluded landscapes imaginable.”



CampWild's network of Wild Spaces encompasses a diverse array of landscapes—from British rainforests, working farms to the shores of waterfalls, lakes, and streams or densely populated woodland. Each space is a sanctuary, offering visitors an intimate encounter with nature while promoting responsible and sustainable exploration.



Continues Tom: "Our Wild Spaces provide the perfect opportunity to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you're an experienced outdoor enthusiast or a newbie eager to try a wild camping adventure, the Prescribe the Wild gift set is the ideal companion for those who wish to embark on a year filled with exploration and unforgettable memories.”



CampWild is committed to environmental stewardship and therefore revenue generated from the sale of Wild Spaces Prescription Note included within the gift set goes directly to the hosts – the custodians of these outdoor environments – supporting ongoing efforts to conserve and protect these precious lands for generations to come.



At £75 plus shipping, the Prescribe The Wild gift set offers great value, with contents exceeding £100 in combined worth. It's the ideal choice for anyone looking to gift an experienced-based gift unlike any other. Alternatively, a Digital Prescription Note is available for £20, or an annual membership to join the CampWild community is also available for £20.



For more information, visit CampWild's website: https://www.campwild.uk/store.



ENDS





Notes to Editors:



• Images to support the launch of ‘Prescribe The Wild’ are available to download here. Credit: CampWild



Prescribe The Wild contents:

• Mess Tin: Sturdy and reliable, this iconic tin keeps your adventure gear organised and is a trusty companion for all your outdoor escapades.

• Organic Bamboo Mini Spork: Lightweight and compact, the spork is the perfect utensil for lightweight outdoor adventures.

• CampWild Beanie (52% Recycled Materials): Stay warm and look the part with the CampWild beanie, crafted from 52% recycled materials.

• CampWild Wooden Membership Card (Valid for 12 Months): Your key to a year of adventure and nature, this wooden membership card provides you full access to the CampWild community platform.

• Prescription Note: This note is your ticket to CampWild’s Wild Spaces and holds a value of £20 for you to spend on a night away immersed in nature, in a safe, accessible and permissive Wild Space.



• Father’s Day UK – Sunday 16 June 2024



About CampWild:

CampWild aims to inspire and enable access to nature, including wilder camping experiences, by unlocking wild, remote locations across the United Kingdom. Through its online platform, CampWild provides exclusive access to Wild Spaces™, in addition to a directory of over 250 vetted Wilder Campsites, planning tools, a community platform, member benefits, brand-partner discounts, and access to exclusive events, workshops, and webinars with CampWild ambassadors. https://www.campwild.uk/



Editors Contact:

Peppa Sheridan, Peptalk PR

V: 01787 323772

E: peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk