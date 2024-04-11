For the sixth consecutive year EHL Hospitality Business School is nominated as the world’s best institution in hospitality management education. In addition, EHL maintains its upward trajectory in the global ranking of business schools.



Each year the independent and sought-after ranking agency QS releases its rankings on the highest quality educational institutions in the world across around sixty disciplines.



“Being six years at the top of the QS rankings is a testament to the success of our graduates. We are proud to support the continued growth and transformation of the hospitality and services industry by educating the next generation of leaders capable of empowering growth by nurturing excellence in human experiences. EHL's position as one of the top business schools in Switzerland also reflects the value of hospitality education in adjacent industries such as luxury, finance, and real estate.” says Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group.



On the international stage, EHL continues its upward trajectory in the global ranking of universities for business management studies and positions itself this year as the 6th best business school in Switzerland.



The rigorous methodology of the QS rankings seeks external validation from thousands of worldwide academics and recruiters through its annual reputation survey. In Hospitality & Leisure Management, employers’ opinion account for fifty percent of the results with EHL scoring 100/100 points on the Employer Reputation indicator – a mark of recognition of the close ties EHL cultivates with recruiters and the hospitality and services industry.





About EHL Group:

EHL Group is the global reference in education, innovation and consulting for the hospitality and services sector.

With expertise dating back to 1893, EHL Group now offers leading educational programs ranging from apprenticeships to master's degrees, as well as professional and executive education, on three campuses in Switzerland and Singapore. The EHL Group also provides consulting and certification services to companies and learning centers around the world.

True to its values and dedicated to building a sustainable world, EHL Group is committed to providing education, services and working environments that are people-centered and open to the world.

www.ehlgroup.com