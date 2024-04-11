11 April 2024, Hamilton, Scotland, UK: Tannoy, the world’s fifth-oldest hi-fi manufacturer and a proven leader in loudspeaker design and audio quality, has appointed Dan George Communications for global PR, effective immediately. tannoy.com



The new partnership comes at a pivotal time for the iconic hi-fi manufacturer, headquartered in Hamilton, Scotland, following a period of substantial investment as it approaches its landmark centenary in 2026.



The move supports Tannoy’s exciting product roadmap and expansion plans behind its four key product categories: installation, consumer audio, hi-fi and studio monitoring, and follows the launch of significant models including the Scottish-assembled Stirling III LZ Special Edition and three-strong Super Gold Monitor series, exemplifying its momentum.



Commenting on the new partnership, David McCaffrey, Tannoy’s Category 3.0 Leader said, “It gives me great pleasure to be engaging the services of Dan George Communications. Dan’s experience in this field is exactly what will elevate Tannoy on a global communications level and we’re really looking forward to seeing him work his comms magic for Tannoy.”



Dan George, founder-owner of Dan George Communications added, "Being chosen by Tannoy for public relations representation is a true honour. Few hi-fi manufacturers possess the iconic appeal, unrivalled heritage and cultural importance that Tannoy enjoys. Earning their trust is a highlight of my three-decade career in media.”



TANNOY PR CONTACT



Dan George

dan@dangeorgecommunications.com

+44 (0) 7899 808 918



TANNOY CONTACT DETAILS



Tannoy Ltd, Whistleberry Industrial Estate, Hamilton, Scotland, ML3 0ED

Tannoy.com



UK DISTRIBUTION

Symphony Distribution symphonydistribution.co.uk



ABOUT TANNOY



Established in 1926, Tannoy is the fifth-oldest hi-fi company in the world. Based in Hamilton, Scotland, Tannoy was founded as the Tuslemere Manufacturing Company in 1926 by Guy Fountain and by 1928, had changed its name to Tannoy, which was derived from the materials used in the manufacture of its rectifiers: Tantalum/Lead Alloy.



The company’s early products were in the automotive and public address system sectors and later, Tannoy played a huge role in the war effort (World War II) with its public address systems being used for Prime Ministerial speeches, including those by Winston Churchill.



Following WWII, the word ‘Tannoy’ was immortalised and added to the English Oxford Dictionary because of its huge significance to the UK. In 1947 the company’s famous Dual Concentric Driver was invented – a system still used to this day. Tannoy.com