NEW YORK, US 11th April 2024 – Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has been selected in the “Innovation & Disruption Leaders Series” led by Acumen Media and covered by CBS News.



Watch Here



The documentary series showcases leaders and businesses that have adapted and modernized their strategies to respond to global change. Genius Sports was selected as a leader of the sports technology sector, powering the future of sports fan experiences in partnership with the world’s largest sports leagues, federations, teams, sportsbooks, broadcasters, brands and more.



Powered by AI, computer vision and big data, Genius Sports provides a huge range of proven technology solutions including optical tracking, performance analytics tools, official data, trading and streaming as well as real-time broadcast augmentations and highly personalized advertising activations. Genius Sports’ partners include the NFL, NBA, MLB, English Premier League, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, CBS, ESPN, Prime Video, Coca-Cola, Diageo and hundreds more.



Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, commented: “For over 20 years, Genius Sports has established itself as a pioneer in sports technology, powering millions of fan experiences in every corner of the world, every day. We are very proud to be included in the Innovation & Disruption Leaders Series alongside leaders across multiple industries and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of innovation in sports technology.”



The documentary showcases Genius Sports’ philosophy, vision, and mission and includes appearances from CEO, Mark Locke, Chief Product Officer, Matt Fleckenstein, Chief Revenue Officer, Josh Linforth, Commercial Director, Michael D’Auria and GM, Advertising, Manny Puentes.



About Genius Sports:

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.



We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organisations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.



Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.





