Matbakhi, a leading F&B innovator in KSA, is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by tackling the Food and Beverage (F&B) pain points in hotels. Their innovative approach hinges on two key areas: digitizing and optimizing F&B operations in hotels, while simultaneously democratizing the culinary scene for talented Saudi chefs.



The hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia is on the verge of mega-growth, with the number of available keys expected to double, and some 30 million pilgrims and 150 million tourists expected to visit by 2030. However, Economy and Midscale hotels (the largest by number of units) face key challenges with their F&B offering as they often struggle to maximize the utilization of their kitchens, resulting in suboptimal F&B experiences for their guests.



“Matbakhi steps in to democratize top quality F&B offerings and transform these spaces into profit centers using our expertise in tech-integrated operations”, said Joe Frem, CEO and Co-founder of Matbakhi. “Our innovative asset-light approach involves digitizing customer-facing and back-end processes, implementing smart inventory and kitchen management systems, and exploring new revenue streams through catering and the fast-growing segment of cloud kitchens, which is a lucrative opportunity for hotels”. By operating more than 15 virtual brands in a cloud kitchen setup within existing hotel infrastructure, Matbakhi allows hotels to tap into this booming delivery market without significant additional investment, “a market that has an exponential opportunity to grow, due to the low penetration in KSA” as mentioned by Assad Numan, ex-CEO of Hungerstation, a leading food delivery platform in KSA.



Recognizing the wealth of talent among young Saudi chefs, Matbakhi also provides a platform to showcase their creativity. They collaborate with these chefs to develop innovative F&B concepts that are operated at scale across the whole country. This is a win-win for both chefs and the hospitality industry. Chefs gain valuable experience and recognition, while hotels can offer their guests unique and exciting dining options, enhancing the overall guest experience.



Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape. For hotels, Matbakhi unlocks new revenue streams through catering, cloud kitchens and optimized operations, while providing access to cutting-edge technology that enhances guest experiences, which has proven to increase the hotel’s net operating income by 3x.



Hassan Ahdab, President of Hotel Operations in Dur Hospitality, one of the leading hospitality groups in KSA, believes that “Matbakhi will be the spearhead for the new generation of F&B offerings in hotels”. “The benefits to the hotel are unlocked by increasing the variety of F&B concepts for guests, while digitizing their experience and improving operations” Ahdab added.



Looking ahead, Matbakhi is developing a tech-enabled concierge-like ecosystem around guests, providing the products and services that they need beyond F&B. This solution not only benefits the hotel in distinguishing their value proposition and increasing their sales per room but also elevates the overall quality of hospitality experiences in Saudi Arabia.



Matbakhi, an F&B Hotel operator, is founded in 2022 by Joe Frem and Rodolph Njeim, and focused on the Saudi Arabian hospitality market. In their journey to be the most sought-after house of innovative brands powered by the largest hotel kitchen network in the world, Matbakhi is on the journey to create memorable food experiences in the hospitality industry – one meal at a time. Currently present in Riyadh and Mekkah, Matbakhi is planning to extend its coverage to all the cities in the Kingdom to support Hoteliers in invigorating their F&B offering while tripling their profitability.



