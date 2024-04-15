Shiiine On are delighted to announce their 2024 line up.



Taking place at Butlins Minehead Arena over the weekend of 15-18 November the 2024 edition of the Shiiine On Weekender sees a debut headline performance from psychedelic rockers Kula Shaker touring following the release of their superb new album ‘Natural Magik’. The legendary Echo & The Bunnymen headline the Saturday night with special guests Lightning Seeds in support, whilst on Sunday Embrace return to claim their match ball for their third headline appearance.



Festival stalwarts Reverend and The Makers will get the party off to a bouncing start on the Friday night alongside Shiiine On favourite Jim Bob whilst Starsailor and the incredible Pale Fountains and Shack legend Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band join Sundays Main Stage alongside a rare festival appearance from Unbelievable Truth. Returning heroes, The Farm and Milltown Brothers complete the Main Stage Saturday.



As ever, the weekend is jam packed with entertainment including for the first time ever at Shiiine we will be having a Day Rave! After a hiatus, Hip Hop crew The Herbaliser Band are back and join the bill and will play alongside Unkle / Mo Wax’s James Lavelle and Super Furry Animals side project Das Koolies (they are NOT to be missed). Other acts across the weekend include The Wedding Present, Miles Hunt, Utah Saints, Modern English, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, Dub Pistols, Freestylers, Goldie Lookin Chain, Bentley Rhythm Ace, Fuzzbox, the return of the one and only Bez and many, many, more. Head over to their website for the full line up



Extra activities over the weekend include Comedians, Tribute Acts, the return of Brian Cannon’s Microdot Shop, Alan Leach’s Quiz, Exclusive Exhibitions, In Conversations, Band Signings, Cinema Screenings, Hip Hop Karaoke and Indie Karaoke.



Packages (which all include 3 nights accommodation) for 2024’s event are almost sold out. Join the party by reserving your place HERE and use promo code NCB10 for a reduced rate.