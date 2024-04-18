Educators must stay up-to-date with the latest technology developments and innovative teaching techniques, says Eric Debétaz from EHL Hospitality School of Business.



As technology advances and the Fourth Industrial Revolution takes hold, society and the professional world are undergoing rapid transformations. Eric says these changes are significantly impacting the field of education, giving rise to a multitude of emerging trends that educators must closely monitor in 2024.



Gamification, blockchain, and AI will play a major role in teaching and learning

The introduction of AI, Big Data, cloud technology, and VR all have the potential to enrich gamified learning. Through the use of points, rewards, and leader boards students become more engaged with the lesson and more likely to want to participate in the future. It also allows teachers to apply practical application of educational concepts.



Blockchain will play more of a backseat role. From accessing credentials and academic records to validating transcripts, all these confidential processes in the traditional educational model are major obstacles to its growth. They could be easily solved by blockchain-based software.



Artificial Intelligence is the next big thing to shake up the education industry this year. AI tools and technologies can be helpful in quickly grading papers, providing personalized lessons to students, and helping them gather information quickly and effectively.



Soft skills training will become essential

In today's workplace, critical thinking, problem-solving, people management, and creativity are highly valued skills. Employers are seeking out emerging professionals who can confidently make tough decisions and demonstrate strong leadership qualities.



The schools that uncover quality formulas for encouraging the development of soft skills, perhaps through a variety of formats including Virtual Reality, will find that this trend offers them a number of opportunities for growth.



The Nano learning trend

As a result of the constant exposure to games, movies, news stories, videos etc. it can be tough to concentrate on one task for an extended period. As a result, Nano learning is becoming increasingly popular.



Nano learning breaks down complex topics into bite sized pieces to be more easily digestible. More often than not, this helps students master the subject matter because consuming too much advanced information at once can be overwhelming and discouraging.



Eric says that the institutions that learn how to remain on top of these trends will position themselves for growth and success.



/ENDS.



If you would like to learn more, please contact Georgina at georgina@bluesky-pr.com