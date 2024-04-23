Range of four Quorn Deli Mini Fillets, including two brand new flavours, hitting supermarket shelves in April.



The UK’s No. 1 meat free brand is setting out plans to make deli dreams come true with the relaunch of the Quorn Deli Mini Fillets range, which will include two new tantalising flavours.



Quorn Tikka Mini Fillets:



Spiced with an aromatic and warming Tikka flavour, these new fillets will fire up lunchtime flatbreads and naans, perfect with a cooling coconut yoghurt dressing.

https://www.quorn.co.uk/products/quorn-tikka-mini-fillets



Quorn Fajita Mini Fillets:



A convenient and deliciously smoky take on a popular dinner staple. Spice up your lunch with a Mexican bean salad or add into a warm flour tortilla with rice and homemade salsa.

https://www.quorn.co.uk/products/quorn-fajita-mini-fillets



The two new products will be joining the ever-growing Mini Fillets range, which already includes Sweet Chilli Mini Fillets and Roast Mini Fillets. Each product can be enjoyed hot or cold and is high in protein, low in saturated fat, a great source of fibre and gluten-free.



The new range will be available from April across Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda and Waitrose. Pack size: 138g, RRP: £3.00.



Gill Riley, Consumer Director at Quorn Foods UK, said:

“Quorn is continuing to meet shoppers’ needs in 2024 to drive excitement and engagement in meat free eating this summer, and there’s plenty more to come.”



These developments will be supported by a major marketing investment in Quorn’s biggest campaign for the snacking range to date. Keep your eyes peeled for a brand new advertising creative running across TV, video on demand, online video and social channels this summer, asking the question ‘Quorn’s So Tasty, Why Choose The Alternative?’



Summer recipe inspiration:



