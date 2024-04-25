This combined accolade is a testament to our collective vision and hard work in integrating digital innovation into everything we do

City of Glasgow College (CoGC) is a beacon of further, higher education and vocational training. It is unsurprising therefore, that they secured achievement of a National First! The combined Investor in Innovations (I3) ISO56002 Standard and the Digital Maturity Assured (DMA) Standard Accreditation. This recognition was awarded by the UK Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute), and underscores the College's unwavering commitment to foster innovation and digital excellence across all its educational and organisational practices.



The rigorous assessment and validation process, led by a distinguished Panel of industrialists and academics assembled by the IKE Institute, scrutinised various facets of the College’s operations, from strategic alignment and organisational readiness to core capabilities and industry foresight. City of Glasgow College demonstrated exemplary performance across all evaluated indicators, showcasing its holistic integration of digital strategies and innovative processes into its core mission.



Strategic Vision and Digital Excellence

At the heart of this accolade lies the College's Strategic Plan 2021-2030, along with its Corporate Development and Innovation Strategy and comprehensive Digital Strategy. These foundational documents illustrate the College’s strategic vision, aligning its educational offerings and operational methodologies with the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



Organisational Readiness and Innovation

The College’s organisational readiness for digital transformation was evidenced through initiatives like the Digital Transformation Group (DTG) and the CoGC Digital Ecosystem, which embody its proactive approach to embedding digital literacy and capabilities across all levels of the college.



Core Capabilities and Industry Foresight

Distinguishing the City of Glasgow College further is its commitment to core capabilities and industry foresight, as demonstrated by its partnerships, such as the Digital Imaging Lab sponsored by Leica, and its responsiveness to digital trends and Artificial Intelligence (AI) growth. These initiatives reflect the College’s dedication to preparing its students for the future workforce and its contribution to the regional ecosystem through engagement and innovation projects.



Impact and Value on Education and Beyond

The accreditation also recognises the College’s impact and value through measures such as external benchmarking with the EFQM model, internal performance measures, and accolades like the Queen’s Anniversary Award. These achievements highlight the College's role as a leader in digital innovation in education.



Dr. Paul Little CBE, Principal and Chief Executive of City of Glasgow College said: "This combined accolade is a testament to our collective vision and hard work in integrating digital innovation into everything we do. It is at the heart of our learning and teaching as well as throughout our interactions with stakeholders. It reflects our continued commitment to ensuring that our students are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to thrive in a digital-first world."



Professor Sam Medhat, CEO of the IKE Institute said: "City of Glasgow College exemplifies what it means to lead in the arena of innovation and digital empowerment. Their drive, commitment and comprehensive approach not only enhances the learner experience but also sets a high standard for educational institutions globally. On behalf of the Innovation Council, we extend our congratulations to the dedicated staff, visionary leadership, and the entire college community for their relentless pursuit of excellence."



About City of Glasgow College

City of Glasgow College is Scotland’s largest technical and professional skills college. Committed to delivering world-class education and training, the College offers an extensive range of courses and an innovative learning environment to over 30,000 students.



Contact:

Name: Stuart McDowall

Position: Head of Innovation & STEM

Email: stuart.mcdowall@cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk

Tel: +44 (0)141 375 5209.





About Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange



The Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) is the UK's professional body for innovators, established in 2011 with a Government mandate to ensure innovation is seen as a professional discipline that requires knowledge, skills, and competency development. The Institute accredits, certifies, benchmarks, and provides research, development, training and mentoring in innovation and digital transformation, in such sectors as construction, defence, education, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, nuclear, security, technology and transportation.



IKE Institute’s work is guided by the Innovation Council, which brings together senior business leaders representing different economic sectors. The Institute runs think-tanks, conducts research studies, delivers certified training, develops new business models, and provides tools to support organisations in their strategic innovation developments.



Contact:

Name: Michelle Medhat

Position: Director of Operations & Strategic Development

email: michelle.medhat@ikeinstitute.org

Tel: +44 (0)7720286633.