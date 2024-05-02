EHL Hospitality Business School is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious AACSB Business accreditation. AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business – is the world’s largest business education network connecting students, academia, and business to advance business education worldwide. Schools that have earned AACSB business accreditation demonstrate an ongoing commitment to excellence in teaching, research, curriculum development, and learner success.



AACSB accreditation constitutes a major milestone in the history of EHL Hospitality Business School and its evolution as a leading institution in hospitality management education. EHL Hospitality Business School is the only standalone hospitality management school in the world to receive this accolade and only the 7th school of business and management in Switzerland to be granted this quality label, testifying of the school’s commitment to excellence.



“Today, we are immensely proud to be recognized by AACSB for the quality of our programs, faculty, students, and alumni. This is a demonstration of our growth as well as our commitment for over 130 years to education and hospitality management. With this AACSB accreditation, EHL now unequivocally joins a globally accredited network of business schools renowned for their academic excellence," stated Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group.



A member of the Business Education Alliance since 2016, EHL Hospitality Business School initiated the AACSB accreditation process in 2019 when it first demonstrated alignment with the AACSB Guiding Principles. Guided by AACSB’s 2020 Business Standards, it has since engaged multiple internal workgroups, committees, faculty and professional staff to develop its research impact, assurance of learning framework and community involvement.



Following a peer-review process which concluded with a site visit in March 2024, the AACSB’s Initial Accreditation Committee established that EHL Hospitality Business School fulfilled the accreditation requirements and was awarded accreditation for 5 years.



/ENDS





*****



About EHL Group :

EHL Group is the global reference in education, innovation and consulting for the hospitality and service sector. With expertise dating back to 1893, EHL Group now offers a wide range of leading educational programs from apprenticeships to master's degrees, as well as professional and executive education, on three campuses in Switzerland and Singapore. EHL Group also offers consulting and certification services to companies and learning centers around the World. True to its values and committed to building a sustainable world, EHL Group's purpose is to provide education, services and working environments that are people-centered and open to the world.



www.ehlgroup.com



*****



About AACSB :



AACSB International (AACSB), a global nonprofit association, connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,900 member organizations and more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide.