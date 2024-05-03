The media and marketing recruitment markets continue to struggle with both vacancies and applications down in the first three months of 2024. That’s according to new research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).







The data – provided by the world’s largest network of job boards, Veritone Hire (formerly Broadbean) - showed that applications and vacancies within both sectors have declined significantly in the first quarter of 2024, as employers battle against a challenging economic climate.







Vacancies within the media and marketing sectors have followed a downward trend over the past 12 months, which has continued into 2024. New permanent roles decreased by 49% for media and 23% for marketing in Q1 this year, suggesting that firms are yet to regain confidence in the economy, despite wider conditions improving.







Professionals within media and marketing have also shown growing reluctance to shift roles. As with job numbers, applications have fallen dramatically, with drops of 53% noted in media and 70% in marketing since the turn of the year. The figures recorded in March show the lowest number of applications recorded over the previous 12 months across both industries.







Ann Swain, Global CEO of APSCo, commented:







“It has been a roller coaster year for the marketing and media markets, with peaks and troughs of activity throughout the last 12 months. However, despite a strong start to 2024, vacancies and applications across both markets have dropped in the past month, which employers, recruiters and jobseekers alike will be hoping is only a temporary blip, and not a forewarning of a potential downturn in what is already a skills-short field.”



﻿







Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705



About APSCo



The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) is the trade association for the professional recruitment market. APSCo Global comprises APSCo Asia, APSCo Australia, APSCo Deutschland and APSCo United Kingdom as well as APSCo OutSource, the trade body for the RPO and MSP sectors.



Find out more: www.apscouk.org www.apscouk.org