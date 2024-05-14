London, 14th May 2024 - In a city known for its romantic charm and iconic landmarks, St. Paul's Cathedral emerges as the quintessential location for popping the question, according to a recent survey conducted by wedissimo among London’s top wedding photographers.



With a staggering 34.9% of wedding photographers identifying St. Paul's Cathedral as the most popular spot for proposals, it has undeniably secured its place as a beacon of love and romance in the heart of the city. Tower Bridge, offering breathtaking views of the Thames, closely follows with 30.2% of photographers endorsing it as a preferred proposal venue. Meanwhile, Hyde Park, with its famous rose garden, garnered a modest 2.3% of votes, suggesting it may no longer be the top choice for those seeking to make that pivotal moment truly memorable. Other venues of choice included the London Eye, Kew Gardens, the Shard, Fitzrovia Chapel and the South Bank, although none of them scored more than 6%.



The survey, conducted among over 40 of the city’s leading wedding photographers, aimed to uncover the most coveted locations for engagements across the vibrant landscape of London. From historic landmarks to picturesque vistas, the responses paint a vivid picture of the city's most cherished spots for declarations of love. Social media is playing an increasing role in couples’ desires to book proposal photographers to capture their special moment. However, the results can be jaw-dropping with some truly authentic shots in front of some of the city’s most iconic destinations.



"London provides a rich tapestry of settings for couples seeking to embark on their journey towards marriage," said Andy, co-founder of wedissimo. "However, St. Paul's Cathedral's timeless elegance and grandeur evidently capture the imagination of both photographers and couples alike, making it the undisputed leader in London's proposal scene. The fact that it can be seen from so many locations, including a wealth of roof top bars which cater specifically for proposal events, makes it a true icon, and popular amongst tourists looking to pop the question in the nation’s capital.”



Image sources: St. Pauls, Mykola Tsap, Tower Bridge, Justin Bailey





For further information or media inquiries, please contact:



Andrew Bowker

andrew.bowker@wedissimo.com

0203 668 5499

instagram.com/wedissimo