National Doughnut Week is nearly upon us and Brits love affair with jam doughnuts continues as it’s been voted No 1. doughnut favourite in the UK.



According to a recent survey[1], carried out by the organisers of National Doughnut Week, the classic filled doughnut reigns supreme above all doughnuts with 40% of the vote. Whether they are purchased at local bakers, cafes, fun fairs or on days out, jam doughnuts are the overwhelming favourites.



The rest of the poll was a close run result with Iced doughnuts in second with 16% of the vote, followed by custard with 15%.



A new addition to the results were dessert doughnuts in fourth with 13%[2]. These include doughnuts with all the trimmings including cream, branded chocolate and frostings. Surprisingly sugared doughnuts were fifth and cream in last place. This year there was only one mention of chocolate doughnuts, no mention of lemon curd and other seasonal flavours which seem to be off trend.



Commenting on the results, James Dedman CSM Ingredients General Manager UK and Ireland, sponsors of National Doughnut Week, said: “Brits just love a jam doughnut. They continue to be the nation’s favourite by a big margin and they show no signs of losing their crown as Britain’s favourite doughnut. It’s interesting to see dessert doughnuts coming into list of favourite and only one mention for chocolate doughnuts. We are encouraging bakers and cafes to create their very own brand new doughnuts for the forthcoming National Doughnut and cannot wait to see all the fabulous creations and activity taking place.”



Details of bakeries from across the UK taking part in National Doughnut Week can be found here.



National Doughnut Week highlights include:



Warings – Reading. Will have an Ice cream theme this year and will be decorating branches to match the theme with ice cream bunting and balloons as well as the POS from National Doughnut week which will help highlight the promotion.



Mint Choc Chip – a ring doughnut dipped in chocolate topped with a bulb of mint flavoured cream with chocolate chips mixed through and finished with a drizzle of mint icing

Raspberry Ripple – a ring doughnut topped with white fudge icing that has been flavoured with raspberry and marbled with raspberry colouring then finished with freeze dried raspberry pieces

Cookies and Cream – a ring doughnut topped with a white fudge icing dipped in crushed cookies and cream biscuits and finished with a bulb of cream that has been mixed with blitzed cookies and cream biscuits

Chocolate Fudge Brownie – a ring doughnut dipped in a chocolate fudge icing and chocolate vermicelli topped with a bulb of chocolate cream and finished with fudge pieces



Birds Bakery– West Midlands will be selling a specially deisgned double chocolate doughnut, hand decorated with chocolate fondant, Belgian white chocolate spinning and marbled chocolate curls, with a creamy filling.



Joe and Dough in Sheffield will be donating from its premium doughnut range which includes Glazed Ring doughnuts; Millionaire’s Doughnut made with Dulce de Leche filling and topped chocolate ganache and shortbread: Very Lemony with a silky lemon curd filling lemon icing and candied peel topping; Triple Chocolate made with chocolate custard filling and dark chocolate ganache with white chocolate ganache topping and Vegan Biscoff doughnut with Biscoff puree filling and fondant and Biscoff top.



The charity week, sponsored by CSM Ingredients, was launched in 1992 by Christopher Freeman, co-owner of Dunns Bakery. Since then, he has gone to raise £1,103,541 in total. Every year 40,000 children in the UK are left with a brain injury because of an accident or illness and it can be devastating – they may no longer be able to walk, talk, stand, sit, or feed themselves – sometimes all of these abilities. The Children’s Trust aims to help rebuild as many of their skills as possible, as well as their self-esteem. All the money raised during the week goes directly to the charity which delivers rehabilitation, education and community services to help children and young people with brain injury and neurodisability to live the best life possible.







1 – NDW poll carried out amongst 100 people May 2024







Since launching in 1992, National Doughnut Week has raised a total of £1,103,541 for charitable causes, including £588,344 for The Children’s Trust.



The Children’s Trust



Every year 40,000 children in the UK are left with a brain injury as a result of an accident or illness and many have to live with ongoing, long-term difficulties. The Children’s Trust gives children and young people with brain injury and neurodisability opportunities to live the best life possible by providing specialist rehabilitation, education and community services across the UK.



For more information, visit thechildrenstrust.org.uk or follow the charity on X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.





About CSM Ingredients

CSM Ingredients is an Ingredient-Tech Platform offering customers innovative, effective and quality tailor-made solutions across six multi-brand categories, ranging from traditional bakery through to plant-based and functional ingredients. With more than a century of heritage and professional know-how, CSM Ingredients counts with over 1,500 employees, 9 product development & manufacturing sites, 4 Innovation Centers, and 4 Open Innovation Hubs. Reaching more than 100 countries worldwide, the organization generates over €640 million in revenues (2021 figures). Driven by a sustainability vision to become Net Positive, this ambition is supported by the group’s “Thrive for Impact” strategy which aims to generate value across three pillars (people, planet, products) and enabled through specialized technical expertise alongside world-class research and innovation excellence. Indeed, CSM Ingredients seeks to identify new and existing opportunities based on emerging and growing trends through an open innovation approach. For more information: www.csmingredients.com.









