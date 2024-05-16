Scotland's largest Hot Yoga Studio recently celebrated a win as Best Fitness Business at the Glasgow regional stage of Scotland's Business Awards 2024. They have now qualified for the national Grand Final in November.



Getting down to the final four nominees, Hot Yoga Glasgow took the win on the night.



Traditional yoga is practiced in a room that does not have any added heat or humidity. Most hot yoga studios aim for a temperature of around 40°C with a relative humidity of at least 40%. The humidity encourages healthy sweating as perspiration does not evaporate as quickly at a humidity of over 40% relative humidity as it would in drier air. This ensures maximum benefits from the yoga session.



This heated environment allows your muscles to relax, your body to sweat, your heart to work harder and your mind to become more focused.



It’s been an eventful journey since the first ever Hot Yoga studio in Scotland opened in a two-bedroom flat in Glasgow’s Byres Road run by Steven Clark. People travelled from all over Scotland and queued up in the close to practice in a sweaty living room on the first floor. Bedrooms were full as two people also lived there so everyone got changed in the hall, old skool! Since 2019 the new studio has been located in Battlefield road.



Hot yoga is a fitness system that aims to elevate your mind and transform your body. The classes, running 7 days a week are aimed at beginners and aim infuse your life with positive energy. The classes try to increase strength, stamina, flexibility and overall health as you banish stress and discover a new mindset of inner calm and mental clarity. The heat adds an extra dimension to the practice, helping you to detox, burn extra calories and rehabilitate injuries.



While hot yoga can be a great addition to your exercise routine, it's important to stay hydrated and listen to your body. Talk to your doctor before trying a hot yoga class if you are pregnant or have any history of health conditions.





Hot Yoga Glasgow can be contacted via



Linda Stewart (Co-founder)

Address: 152 Battlefield Road, Glasgow, G42 9JT.

Tel: 0141 433 7628

Email: info@hotyogaglasgow.com