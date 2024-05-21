London, 21st May 2024 – Ecoegg is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new range of 25-wash packs in the delightful Fresh Linen scent. This exciting addition includes the Laundry Egg Starter Pack (25 washes) and a 25-Wash Refill Pack, designed to offer exceptional value and convenience to our customers.



In recognition of the challenging economic times, Ecoegg understands the importance of offering products at low price points. For the first time, these smaller wash sized packs are available, making eco-friendly laundry solutions more accessible than ever. The Laundry Egg Starter Pack is priced at just £5, and the 25-Wash Refill Pack is available for £3.25, ensuring affordability without compromising on quality.



Ecoegg are delighted to announce that Asda has shown tremendous support for this initiative, introducing these new packs to over 400 stores nationwide. This partnership enables Ecoegg to reach a wider audience and provide sustainable laundry options to more households across the country.



Dawn White, Founder of Ecoegg, shared her enthusiasm for the new launch: “It is vital that eco-friendly options are available for everybody, regardless of their budget. We are committed to making our products affordable and accessible, and this new range is a testament to that commitment. We are grateful to Asda for their support and excited to see our 25-wash packs on their shelves.”



The new 25-wash packs in Fresh Linen are designed to provide a convenient, cost-effective solution for eco-conscious consumers. As always, Ecoegg remains dedicated to reducing plastic waste and offering natural, skin-friendly laundry products that deliver outstanding results.



For more information about Ecoegg’s products and our new packaging initiative, please visit our website at www.ecoegg.com



About Ecoegg

Ecoegg is committed to providing eco-friendly, effective, and affordable laundry solutions. Their flagship product, the Ecoegg Laundry Egg, is an Eco detergent alternative that is kinder to the environment and gentle on your skin. Ecoegg products are designed to reduce plastic waste and chemical usage while delivering great cleaning power.



Media Contact: allmarketing@ecoegg.com