Montréal (Canada) - Delivering top-tier strength equipment. That is what Atlantis Strength has consistently done for the past 42 years. Renowned worldwide for its unmatched expertise and innovation in crafting premium fitness solutions, Atlantis is an unrivalled industry expert.



With a legacy spanning over four decades, Atlantis Strength has continuously raised the bar in strength equipment manufacturing. Every cutting-edge model the company develops is meticulously crafted by experts in biomechanics, aiming to create the smoothest and best-performing piece of equipment on the market. This dedication to quality underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and excellence in science and performance.



"Partnering with Atlantis opens up a world of possibilities," says Jordan Sansoucy, chief executive officer (CEO) at Atlantis. "Our vast and distinctive range of strength training equipment offers unparalleled options to tailor your setup precisely to your needs. With customizable features available for many of our pieces, Atlantis empowers you to craft a unique offering that sets you apart from the competition."



In an ever-evolving fitness landscape, Atlantis Strength remains at the forefront of innovation, catering to the evolving needs of fitness facilities worldwide.



"The fitness industry has changed a lot over the past few years, and so have we," adds Jordan. "Today's facilities must accommodate a much broader membership than ever before, and we are very sensitive to the new demands placed on our clients. We have been perfecting strength equipment for over 40 years, and have no plans to stop anytime soon."



Our clients, fitness consultants, professional athletes, gym owners, and countless other fitness professionals have all unlocked hidden potential and elevated their fitness journey to unprecedented levels. Each has experienced the pinnacle of performance and craftsmanship with Atlantis Strength equipment.



Experience the documentary featuring Raymond Sansoucy, founder of the company, and Jordan Sansoucy, the current CEO of Atlantis Strength.



About Atlantis Strength



As a leading fitness manufacturer with a global presence in over 65 countries, offering 250 pieces of equipment and supported by a network of over 50 dealers worldwide, Atlantis embodies the perfect blend of excellence and expertise. We are committed to shaping greatness precisely when it matters most.



