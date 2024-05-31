Over 900,000,000 people are living with a mental health condition worldwide, however, research into treating and preventing mental illnesses is vastly underfunded, resulting in too many people unable to access the care they need.



26 times more is invested in just cancer research than in all mental health research. Working to change this is MQ Mental Health Research, who support scientists working to better understand mental health conditions, developing new and more effective treatments and interventions, and even working on ways to prevent mental illnesses from developing in the first place.



“The first word that comes to my mind when I think about mental health research is inequity.” Says Professor Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School who features in a new documentary film produced for Reuters.com.



“If there was one really important area that I believe requires a lot more investment in mental health research, it is to understand how we can minimize the exposure to adversities in early childhood all the way through into young adulthood that we know are profoundly important in shaping the mental health of an individual across their life course.”



MQ has made targeted investments of over £30 million into “best in class” scientific research by finding the best and brightest scientists all over the globe.



MQ takes a collaborative approach, setting it apart from private funders in this space. By incorporating data science, neuroscience, sociology, psychiatry and biology, MQ’s studies are not restricted to just one approach, but instead take a combined ‘mind, body, brain’ holistic view.



As a result, MQ has been able to support studies that would have been considered too risky by other funders. Studies which have resulted in new interventions for PTSD, new delivery mechanisms for treatments for depression, and has even proven a link between food fortification and brain health.



The documentary is dedicated to Lea Milligan, the CEO of MQ who features in the film but sadly passed away unexpectedly from a sudden illness in April of this year.



You can watch the film here



About MQ Mental Health Research:

MQ is a global charity committed to scientific research into understanding different mental health conditions, developing new interventions and championing prevention of mental illness.



MQ has invested over £24million over the last ten years into research projects all around the world which have led to better understandings and new interventions for serious mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, psychosis and eating disorders.



www.mqmentalhealth.org



