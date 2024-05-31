LONDON, 31st May 2024 - Inspiring action for a healthier tomorrow, Acumen Media launches 12 documentary films as part of their Global Health campaign, featured on Reuters and Acumen Stories.



Exploring pioneering developments within the healthcare industry, the campaign’s launch aligns with the World Health Organisation’s 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva between 27th May and 1st June 2024. Acumen Media is hosting a Global Health Summit in Geneva on 31st May 2024, coinciding with the Assembly, exploring the digitisation of healthcare and cutting-edge public health announcements taking place over the next 10 years.



Aligning with the WHA and Acumen’s Global Health Summit, 12 businesses discuss their efforts to improve public health through innovation in a series of documentary films. Firstly, Abiomed revolutionises heart health through their innovative, minimally invasive Impella® Heart Pumps whilst Accurary raises awareness about disparities in radiotherapy access to improve public health.



Almirall focuses on innovating in medical dermatology advancing the understanding of skin biology and its impact on mental health and wellbeing. Atlantis Strength encourages physical fitness via its innovative fitness equipment as part of a Father-Son legacy.



Reframing how we view food, bitewell explores the benefits of food-as-medicine alongside challenges of the American food supply in the cutting-edge documentary on Reuters. Enveda showcases its AI models that learn from life’s chemistry to optimise molecules and solve global health challenges. Essentia Group takes an integrative and holistic approach to health, treating the body, mind and emotions as a whole through customised pharmaceutical products, nutritional supplements and cosmetics.



GVW Group’s film covers their aims to make reliable data more widely available for better patient outcomes and to create a patient-centric life sciences value chain. HOYA augments eye health and raises awareness around myopia so that the public understands the condition so that affected individuals can receive timely treatment. Kerry Group are featured as part of the campaign due to their focus on sustainable nutrition, feeding a growing population whilst simultaneously making the planet greener.



In a similar vein, MQ Mental Health Research supports scientific research in an effort to end one of the biggest global health challenges currently faced by the world. Finally, the Versicherungskammer Group is redefining modern healthcare, as a leading private health insurer in Germany, the group offers health insurance, drives medical progress and invests in innovation.



Ultimately, all of these businesses are participating in the Global Health campaign due to their ongoing commitment to innovating the healthcare sector. In a time where advancements in physical and mental health have never been more critical, film could be the medium in which the message is sent and the world is changed.



