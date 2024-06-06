Price data has been compiled that shows the cost of popular erection tablets online from big brand pharmacies can be 3-4 times as much as from independent pharmacies.



Sildenafil (generic Viagra) and tadalafil (generic Cialis) are the 2 most popular tablets available to treat erectile dysfunction.



The effects of sildenafil last up to 4 hours, whereas tadalafil can last up to 36 hours! Sexual arousal is required for tablets to have effect.



Only sildenafil is routinely available on the NHS and GPs will usually prescribe 4 tablet per month. In England, the cost of an NHS prescription is £9.90, unless you are exempt from paying.



Both sildenafil and tadalafil are also available to buy from online prescribing services in the UK, including those provided by the 3 major high-street pharmacy chains (Boots, Superdrug, Lloyds Pharmacy).



However, the cost of treatment from these well-known pharmacies is significantly more than is charged from independent online pharmacies and doctor services.



Some examples:



Sildenafil 50mg x 16 tablets is around £45 from the big 3 pharmacies, but as low as £20 from independents.



Sildenafil 100mg x 4 tablets is £25 from the big 3 - from £6.80 from independents.



Sildenafil 100mg x 16 tablets is £56–£60 from the big 3 - from £23.20 from independents.



Tadalafil 20mg x 8 is £50–£51 from the big 3 - from £13 from independents.



Tadalafil 20mg x 16 is £75–£88 from the big 3 - from £22.50 from independents.



