- The UK’s most popular TV tech show returns as a new podcast to take an entertaining look at the latest tech and gadgets



- The podcast is back with original Executive Producer Ewan Keil and made by North One



- New episodes released weekly on Mondays on all major platforms



In a landmark celebration of its 20th anniversary this June, the UK’s most beloved TV tech show, The Gadget Show, is back with a fresh twist. Original presenters Suzi Perry and Jason Bradbury have reunited to launch the The Gadget Show Podcast, a fun new series that dives into the latest in tech and gadgets. The duo guide listeners through hands-on reviews, tech trends, and engaging interviews with special guests. It’s The Gadget Show 2.0, and it’s time to put the band back together!



The Gadget Show Podcast kicked off the first episode with Suzi and Jason getting their hands on the highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro, delivering an in-depth review of 2024’s hottest gadget. They were joined by Pete Jenkinson, the world’s only Toyologist, to discuss the latest trends in the toy industry and the impact of technology on toys.



Additionally, they tested Dyson’s innovative Zone Air Purifying headphones, heat-sensing binoculars, an instant camera, a selfie drone, the Prinker tattoo printer, the Numskull Space Invaders Quarter Arcade, Meta’s Quest 3 and have been joined by presenter Dallas Campbell who reflected on his time on the show and his career in science and space television.



Suzi and Jason are bringing back all the fun of The Gadget Show with a modern twist, exploring the forefront of technology and innovation. Upcoming episodes will include an interview with ChatGTP’s latest update GPT-4o, a deep dive into the latest Formula One video game, F1 24, with its creator and discussions on the latest portable TV from LG and headphones from Bose.



Speaking on her return, Suzi Perry says: “I am so happy to be bringing back the show in a podcast format to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series. We will be looking all the latest gadgets and innovative tech for listeners and also have a lot of laughs along the way.”



Jason Bradbury adds: “I love being back with Suzi and talking about all things gadget and tech. Having a podcast is the perfect evolution of the series as we can react fast with news and the latest gadgets and keep listeners bang up to date with reviews.”



Listen to The Gadget Show Podcast for all the latest from the world of gadgets, trends, and tech talk on all major podcast platforms now.



Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-gadget-show-podcas...



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3tq2iidwGUY9NhJC0QcW7T?si=b299...



RSS: https://shows.acast.com/the-gadget-show



The podcast is also available to watch via The Gadget Show’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/thegadgetshow



Since its debut in 2004, The Gadget Show has been a staple of tech enthusiasts' viewing, captivating audiences with its in-depth reviews, exciting challenges, and charismatic presenters. Now, the original team, including Executive Producer Ewan Keil and production company North One, brings the magic to a new podcast format, continuing the legacy of innovation and entertainment.



Fans can get extra content from the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheGadgetShow.



About North One



North One has been a globally recognised producer of world-class factual entertainment, sports and live event TV programming for the past three decades. North One content is shown in over 100 countries worldwide - and its productions are multiple award winners - three BAFTAs and over twenty RTS awards. Other than The Gadget Show, current shows include Travel Man, Our Guy in Colombia, Shop Smart, Save Money, and UK coverage of Moto GP for BT Sport, NFL highlights for ITV and Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, now streaming on Disney+.