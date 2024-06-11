Sustainable building specialists SBUK, the company behind SIP Build UK, Clad Build UK, Frame Build UK and Met Build UK, is expanding to launch a new brand, Garden Build UK. Garden Build UK will offer innovative SIP and timber frame garden building construction kits, made in Yorkshire to the highest quality standards and certified by multiple leading accreditation bodies.



Garden buildings and offices have risen in popularity since the pandemic, with Google searches for garden offices rising by 22% over the last four years. But many of these kits are made using sub-par materials while offering few if any accreditations. Supplier stability has also proved a problem, with major UK manufacturers going bust over the last 12 months.



Garden Build UK is solving that problem by focusing on quality assurance. The range offers an impressive array of accreditations, including NaCSBA Gold, STA Gold, ISO 9001, and Structural Timber certifications. Furthermore, these kits can be tailored to meet building regulations and fire-accredited to FR60 standards, offering customers peace of mind and complete confidence in their investment.



Chris Duckworth, MD at SBUK, explains.



"Our mission at Garden Build UK is to offer a superior alternative in the garden building market, from an established company with a great track record. We understand the importance of investing in a quality product, especially when it comes to creating additional space in your home. Our kits not only meet but exceed industry standards, providing customers with a reliable and sustainable solution for their garden building needs."



Garden Build UK's kits are available in a range of sizes and wall thicknesses, offering customers the flexibility to customise their space according to their preferences and requirements. Whether for self-build projects or professional installation, these kits provide a versatile solution for a variety of applications.



Garden Build UK is part of the long-established Sustainable Buildings Systems UK (SBUK) group, which also includes SIP Build UK, Frame Build UK, MET Build UK and Clad Build UK. The multi-award-winning group was founded in 2012 and has been featured several times on Channel 4’s Grand Designs.



As demand for high-quality garden-building solutions continues to rise, Garden Build UK aims to deliver superior products and exceptional service to customers nationwide.



For more information about Garden Build UK and its range of garden-building kits, please visit https://gardenbuilduk.co.uk/



About Garden Build UK



Garden Build UK (GBUK) takes great pride in designing and manufacturing high-performance, thermally efficient buildings (structural insulated panel systems and high-quality insulated Timber Frames) that are delivered within budget on-site and on time. They offer the highest-quality materials and accreditations on the UK market.



About SBUK



SBUK design and manufacture high-performance, thermally efficient, sustainable building systems within budgets and on time on site. They have extensive knowledge and experience covering the length and breadth of England and Wales, providing sustainable building solutions for commercial, educational and housing projects. Their projects and buildings have been included in several high-profile TV series, including Grand Designs.