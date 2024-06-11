Puerto Banus, Marbella, Spain, Sunday 2nd June - The UIM E1 World Championship event in Spain’s beautiful Puerto Banus, Marbella, concluded with legendary singer Marc Anthony’s Team Miami, piloted by Swede Erik Stark and American Anna Glennon, crowned race winners.



The third leg of the 2024 E1 Championship drew thousands of spectators to the crystal blue waters and blistering sunshine of Puerto Banus to watch on as the E1 RaceBird pilots competed amidst increasingly choppy waters.



The final day of the captivating event began with an all-team parade showcasing the RaceBird technology to fans and VIPs in the luxurious seaview Ocean Club - the only smooth sailing of the day.



Choppy waters led to tense racing, after two-time event winners Team Brady were eliminated on qualifying day due to a power-outage in Semi Final 3. The drama continued in Final Race 1 with the nose of Team Blue Rising detaching from the hull during fierce racing, forcing them to pull out of Final 2, but securing fourth position overall.

To add to the theatre, Team Brazil’s Catie Munnings suffered the same fate as Team Blue Rising, with the boat also sustaining race-ending damage to it’s front crumple zone, while Westbrook Racing stalled mid-race before crossing the line in second place.

Team Miami’s Erik Stark continued on his charge to victory through superb piloting and control over bumpy waters, delivering his team’s first top-podium spot, and securing the overall lead of the Championship.



Rodi Basso, CEO and co-founder of E1 said: “Puerto Banus has certainly been a championship of drama despite the serene Spanish surroundings. Racing has been closer than ever, we had some surprise results, and it was a delight to see the shoreline packed with over ten thousand fans over the weekend. It’s such a testament to the resilience and skill of the Team Pilots that they were able to adjust and navigate the difficulties to produce an epic spectacle. Huge congratulations to Team Miami on their greatly-deserved victory today, and thank you to both the CEO of Puerto Banus Juan Núñez Insausti and the Mayor of Marbella María Ángeles Muñoz for making this event possible.”



Opening the weekend, Marc Anthony performed to a sell out crowd at the official E1 pre-race concert as part of this History Touria in Marbella. The top selling salsa artist of all time - boasting four-time Grammy Award, eight-time Latin Grammy Award and twenty-nine-time Lo Nuestro Awards winner - stayed over the weekend to support his Team Miami as they battled it out on the water, securing the top spot on the winner’s podium.



Full time results:

E1 Puerto Banus GP Points:

1. Team Miami powered by Magnus - 21

2. Team ⁠Westbrook Racing - 16

3. Team ⁠Brazil by Claure Group - 13

4. Team Blue Rising - 10

5. Team ⁠Drogba - 8

6. Aoki Racing - 5

7. Sergio Perez E1 Team - 3

8. Team Rafa - 2

9. Team Brady - 1



E1 Championship Points:

1. Team Miami powered by Magnus - 46

2. Team Brady - 42

3. Team ⁠Brazil by Claure Group - 30

4. Team ⁠Westbrook Racing - 29

5. Team Drogba - 23

6. Team Blue Rising - 22

7. Team Rafa - 21

8. Sergio Perez E1 Team - 11

9. Aoki Racing - 11



About the UIM E1 World Championship:

E1 is the world’s first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), which is the international governing body for all powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing platform based on electric technologies to protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.

The championship will see nine team and 18 mixed gender pilots racing on the water in iconic cities around the world, with the US due to host a race in Season 2. The E1 pilots will navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 raceboats. For the latest news and updates, please follow us at @E1Series on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #ChampionsOfTheWater

[www.e1series.com|https://www.e1series.com/



