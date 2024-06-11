Youngest ever 70.3 Ironman Champion and Saucony join forces in pursuit of sporting excellence



London, UK. (May, 2024) – Global performance running brand Saucony, has announced the youngest ever 70.3 Ironman Champion Rico Bogen, as their newest elite global athlete. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Saucony’s commitment to elite performance, supporting a world-leading athlete at the pinnacle of his sport.



Rico Bogen, renowned for his extraordinary achievements in triathlon, will be representing Saucony in competitions and events across the globe as he sets his sights on a period of sustained dominance in the sport.

At just 22-years-old, the German athlete made history at the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships by becoming the youngest athlete to win the prestigious race and finishing with the fastest ever time in a championship race at that distance, clocking an impressive 3:32:21, shaving just under 2-minutes off the previous record.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rico Bogen to the Saucony family,” said Florian Sievers, Senior Marketing Director, EMEA, at Saucony. “Rico embodies the spirit of our brand with his relentless pursuit of excellence and his passion for sport. His achievements at such a young age are truly inspiring, and we are excited to support him on his journey. It´s a big step for Saucony signing the current 70.3 Ironman World Champion and building on past successes in triathlon. He will undoubtably continue to set new standards in triathlon and we will be with him every step of the way.”



As part of his new role, Bogen will be running in Saucony’s lightest, fastest and most energy efficient shoe, the Endorphin Elite. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, the Endorphin Elite is designed to provide athletes with superior performance, speed, and comfort, making it the perfect choice for Bogen as he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in triathlon and running.



Saucony takes pride in collaborating with its athletes as part of its mission to continuously improve products and provide the fastest shoes possible. The Saucony logo will also feature prominently across his triathlon apparel and his Kú Cycle TF1 bike.



“I am honored to become a Saucony athlete,” said Rico Bogen. “Saucony has a rich history of supporting athletes, and their commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with my goals. The Endorphin Elite shoe is a game-changer, and I am excited to represent a brand that is dedicated to helping athletes unlock higher levels of performance.”



This collaboration signals Saucony’s continued support of elite athlete sponsorships, underscoring the brand’s dedication to advancing running performance through innovation and athlete support. With Bogen as an ambassador, Saucony aims to inspire runners of all levels to pursue their personal best.



The new partnership is captured in a new social content series shot at Bogen’s training grounds in his hometown of Leipzig.

For more information about Rico Bogen and Saucony’s latest products, visit https://www.saucony.com



