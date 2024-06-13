Los Angeles, CA - Founded in 2005, Xsolla is approaching its 20-year milestone as a global video game commerce company. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Xsolla provides a comprehensive suite of tools and services, enabling partners to fund, market, sell, and monetize their games worldwide. With nearly 20 years of expertise, Xsolla has established itself as a video game commerce innovation leader.



Xsolla has supported some of the industry's most prominent gaming titles, including Valve, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, and miHoYo. Their powerful suite of tools and services, specifically tailored for gaming, has enabled developers to access over 700 payment methods across more than 200 geographies, making Xsolla a comprehensive solution for game commerce.



"Innovation is integral to our approach," says David Stelzer, President of Xsolla. "We believe in redefining the gaming industry standards and establishing new norms that serve developers, publishers, and gamers worldwide."



In 2022, Xsolla launched its Web Shop solution, helping mobile game developers generate more profits while complying with Apple and Google's terms of service. Today, over 185 games have launched their Web Shops powered by Xsolla. The intuitive, customizable, multi-platform user interface simplifies checkout, while mobile wallet compatibility ensures a seamless transaction process. Furthermore, Xsolla's best-in-class anti-fraud system, specifically designed for the gaming industry, prevents up to 99% of fraudulent transactions, maintaining a secure and trustworthy environment.



"We're reimagining how transactions work in the gaming world," says Stelzer. "The Web Shop solution exemplifies our commitment to listening to our partners and creating innovative solutions that meet their needs."



Xsolla has also introduced new parental control features to address societal concerns and launched a game investment platform backed by video game revenue sharing. Partnerships with organizations like Mastercard further solidify Xsolla's innovative approach, allowing points to be redeemed for microtransactions on in-game items.



Outside its operations, Xsolla actively engages with the global gaming community through participation in major gaming events like GDC, Devcom, and Gamescom. By showcasing new products, features, and partnerships at these events, Xsolla maintains a leading role in gaming and fintech innovation.



Looking to the future, Xsolla predicts that players will increasingly become creators, facilitated by emerging technologies like Web3 and the metaverse. "We believe that integrating gaming and fintech will revolutionize distribution and monetization strategies," says Stelzer. "Over the next decade, the growth of immersive virtual experiences and new business opportunities will transform the gaming industry."



As Xsolla approaches its 20th anniversary, it remains committed to leading the charge in-game commerce innovation and shaping the gaming industry's future.



