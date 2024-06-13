Non-Partisan Organisation The Politics Project is Empowering Young People in Wales to Engage in Politics



LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, 13 June 2024: To increase young people’s political engagement, non-partisan organisation The Politics Project has organised a series of hustings events for young people aged 14 and above in Wales. These events, scheduled in the lead-up to the 2024 UK General Election, have been designed to educate and empower the next generation of voters, amplify their voices, and increase awareness of the issues that matter to them.



The hustings events will provide a platform for learners to interact with political candidates, ask questions, and discuss the issues that matter to them. As a non-partisan initiative, the organisation is committed to ensuring that varying political viewpoints are represented fairly. These will take place on the following dates:

Pembrokeshire (Pembrokeshire College): 20 June

Wrexham (Online): 25 June

Caerfyrddin (Online): 26 June

Cardiff West (Radyr Comprehensive School): 28 June



Each event will feature a moderated Q&A session where learners can engage directly with candidates. Schools, colleges and youth organisations from the local area have been invited to take part. Further details are available on The Politics Project’s resource website www.democracyclassroom.com. The hustings have also been complemented by the creation of a hustings map, which is accessible to anyone via https://www.democracyclassroom.com/hustings which allows the public to check to see where and when the nearest hustings is taking place.



Political engagement from the public is crucial for democracy, and these hustings events have been created to inspire young people to get involved and participate in the electoral process.



“It is vital that young people across Wales are heard in this election and have the opportunity to meet their candidates and ask them questions through these hustings events. We are excited to be collaborating with our partner schools, colleges and youth organisations to give young people a voice and an opportunity to engage.” Says Harriet Andrews, Founder of The Politics Project.



The hustings are part of the Digital Dialogue: Wales programme, which helps young people have facilitated conversations with their political representatives. Digital Dialogue: Wales is funded through the Welsh Government’s Democratic Engagement Grant and engages young people, schools, colleges and politicians across Wales. We are grateful to our sponsors and partners for their invaluable support in making these events possible. The Politics Project has also partnered with the Electoral Commission, Save the Children, and many more on campaigns and initiatives including ‘Our Generation. Our Vote.’



We invite media coverage and encourage learners, teachers, and party representatives who may want to attend to get in touch. Schools interested in participating can sign up via this registration form.



Contact Information:

Press Contact: Beth Lamey, Communications and Digital Marketing Manager

Email: beth@thepoliticsproject.org.uk

Phone: +447889787897

Website: https://www.thepoliticsproject.org.uk/



The Politics Project is a non-partisan organisation dedicated to promoting youth democratic education and engagement. Through numerous programmes and initiatives, we seek to create informed and empowered young people who are equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to help them get involved in the democratic process and use their voice. We work across England and Wales supporting over 2000 youth groups and schools.



We look forward to any and all support and participation in our hustings events.