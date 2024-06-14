With anticipation mounting for the kick-off of Euro 24 this weekend, pundits around the country are predicting this year's breakout stars and potential Golden Boot winners.



Top contenders for this year’s prestigious title are France’s Kylian Mbappe, England’s Harry Kane and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.



However, MandM, the online retailer specialising in discounted sportswear and fashion, might have discovered a unique hack to identify this year’s potential Golden Boot winner.



Taking a look at the top 25 goal scorers around England and Europe for the 2023/2024 season, MandM found an interesting trend amongst the marksmen.



The data revealed that over 30% of the top goal scorers wore orange football boots throughout the season, which begs the question: could orange boots be the secret to striking success in the Euros?



If the data is on target, this year's Golden Boot winner might just be lacing up in orange boots. We’ll have to wait until the final whistle to find out.



- ENDS -



Notes to Editor:

Asset: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zJX1AvSve--Tjt7T2GUb...





About MandM

Big brands, Low Prices, Direct to You. MandM is all about big brands, at low prices across fashion, outdoor and sportswear for men, women, and children. MandM has non-stop deals on over 300 big brands, always up to 65% less than RRP. All year round. mandmdirect.com



About Brandnation:

Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied.

philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.

www.brandnation.co.uk



For further information please contact the Brandnation Team: 0207 940 7170

tiffany@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7175

helena@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7185