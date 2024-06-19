emlyon business school can already boast an international footprint with campuses in Shanghai and Mumbai. The school is continuing to extend its offering in exchange programs and double degrees, mainly addressing students on its Grande Ecole Program (PGE) and Bachelor of Business Administration (Global BBA) courses. From the start of the 2024 academic year, some 2,000 students will have the opportunity to study in prestigious establishments outside France thanks to more than 200 global academic partnerships.





12 new exchanges available for emlyon business school Bachelor and Grande Ecole Program students



In Europe:





• The Technical University of Munich (TUM), one of Germany’s best business schools with triple (AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS) accreditation, topping the QS University Rankings by Subject and occupying sixth place in the Financial Times Masters in Management ranking.



• Stockholm School of Economics, one of the best business schools in Scandinavia, with EQUIS accreditation; 23rd place in the Financial Times European business schools ranking.



• Università di Trento, an establishment featuring amongst the top twenty Italian universities acclaimed for the quality of its teaching.



• Università di Brescia, a dynamic, highly reputed establishment.





In America:



IAE Business School, Argentina, ranked 26th by the Financial Times for its executive education program with AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS accreditation.



• Fundação Dom Cabral, one of Latin America’s finest business schools, topping the Financial Times Executive Education ranking; an AACSB member with AMBA and EQUIS accreditation.



• Universidad Anáhuac, an AACSB-accredited university based in Mexico City with a high QS Ranking.



• Université du Quebec à Rimouski (UQAR), an excellent university located in the Quebec area.



• Universidad de Los Andes in Santiago, one of Chile’s top universities.



• Universidad Austral, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ranked #1 by QS for management and academic reputation.





In Asia and Africa:



• Ton Duc Thang University (TDTU), one of Vietnam’s best universities with a campus in Ho Chi Minh City.



• Groupe ISM-Madiba Leadership Institute, a leading Pan African school in Senegal specializing in political science and international relations.





Three new double degrees are now also offered by emlyon business school in partnership with:



• The New York Film Academy, based in Los Angeles, considered to be one of the most innovative film schools using a learning by doing approach; PGE students have the possibility to add an MA in Producing or Film and Media Production - embodying our philosophy of hybrid knowledge.



• UCLA, emlyon business school PGE students can add a one-year UCLA-Extension leading to a master’s degree.



• Sherbrooke University, one of the leading Canadian universities in sustainable development, ranked among the global top 10 by the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) for BBA and PGE students.





Isabelle Huault, Executive President and Dean, emlyon business school:

“International development is one of the cornerstones of emlyon business school’s “Resonances 2028” plan. We have concluded partnerships with some of the world’s most reputed teaching and research establishments to offer our students a wider choice of exchange programs and double degrees every year so that they can benefit from that all-important international experience. Moreover, our international outlook is forged by our own international campuses, strong partnerships with renowned establishments such as the London Interdisciplinary School and the inclusion of large numbers of international students and faculty at emlyon business school.”





/ENDS.



For more information, or to speak with someone from emlyon, please contact Katie Hurley from BlueSky Education on khurley@bluesky-pr.com.