POLIMI Graduate School of Management Achieves Prestigious ‘Positive Impact Rating’



POLIMI Graduate School of Management was recognised for its social impact and sustainability achievements when the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) results were launched this month at the UN PRME Global Forum.



The school was one of 88 business schools from 30 countries worldwide that took part in the rating this year and achieved Level 4, making it a ‘Transforming School’ within the PIR.



The PIR is a rating conducted by students and for students. Students worldwide assessed their business schools on how they perceive their positive impact in the world. The positive impact of business schools goes beyond their contribution to business and the economy; it addresses the need for their positive impact for society.



“This rating highlights how POLIMI Graduate School of Management has a positive impact culture, which is deeply embedded in our governance and systems. As well as this, participating in the PIR demonstrates the value our school gives to student feedback and voice. We are all incredibly proud of this achievement” says Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI GSoM.



The rating survey asks students 20 questions in seven relevant impact dimensions that sit within three areas: Energizing, Educating, and Engaging. The overall PIR score of the business school is used to position the schools across five levels. The different levels refer to the developmental stage of the business school, rating it by a certain level of achievement. Business schools are provided with a defined social impact and a tool that they can use for change.



Prof. Thomas Dyllick, PIR Founder & Member of the Supervisory Board said: “While future students now have an alternative source to select their business school, schools refer to the PIR primarily to measure and communicate their transformational progress. The voice of the student has become a true source of value.”



The PIR was created by business school experts together with global NGOs.



