LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, 26 June 2024: Democracy Classroom, a collaborative non-partisan initiative by a coalition of organisations, is making an impact, preparing the next generation of voters. With over 25,000 downloads of democracy resources through the Democracy Classroom website, and more than 2 million young people reached, Democracy Classroom has created a more informed and engaged young audience as the UK general election approaches.



Democracy Classroom, coordinated by The Politics Project, offers a hub of free resources aimed to support young people’s engagement in the UK’s democratic process. Popular resources include the interactive Hustings map, the Our Generation, Our Vote programme, and #ElectionCountdown. The partnership of various organisations, including The Electoral Commission, The Association for Citizenship Teaching and Save the Children, is dedicated to democracy, education, and young people. Democracy Classroom provides tools to empower educators and inspire youths.



Democracy Classroom’s resources are designed to make democratic education accessible and engaging, equipping young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to become active and informed voters.



If you are an educator or youth worker looking for useful resources to support young people’s engagement in the lead up to the general election, download Democracy Classroom’s free resources. Visit www.democracyclassroom.com for more information and follow Democracy Classroom on social media @democracyclassroom.



