University of Sussex Business School ranks 12th in the UK for Economics and Business in US News Best Global University Rankings



The University of Sussex Business School has made an impressive mark in the global academic community, securing 80th in the world and 12th in the UK for Economics and Business.



According to the latest Best Global University rankings published by US News, the institution has demonstrated excellence across various indicators of academic performance.



The Business School stands out with a strong global research reputation, indicating its influential presence in the international research landscape. The school’s commitment to high-quality research is evident from its normalized citation impact and the number of highly cited papers that rank among the top 1% most cited in their field.



Emphasizing the importance of global partnerships, the University of Sussex Business School boasts significant international collaboration, both relative to the UK and overall.



The school’s dedication to disseminating knowledge is demonstrated by its substantial number of publications and books, many of which are among the 10% most cited globally.



Debbie Isobel Keeling, Interim Dean of the Business School said:



"Our School’s ranking in the Best Global Universities for Economics and Business is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in education and research. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our dedicated faculty, staff, and students who strive to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation. Together, we continue to foster an environment of collaboration and impact, making the University of Sussex Business School a leading centre for academic achievement on the global stage."



The University of Sussex is ranked joint 25th Best Global Universities in the UK and is in the top 100 of Best Global Universities in Europe.



