One of the UK’s newest and leading hair tool brands Bellissima is launching the innovative B-Travel Hair Dryer, which is a must-have when it comes to styling your hair to perfection, even when travelling. The hair dryers provided by hotels can be basic at best and can leave your locks looking less elegant blow dry and more frazzled mess. However, packing the NEW Bellissima B-Travel Hair Dryer should mean a holiday full of good hair days, wherever you are in the world!



The stylish and sleek design, with a space-saving folding handle means that this tool can easily be packed into your suitcase, or overnight bag. With 1400W of power and a precision nozzle, this fast-drying device really pack a punch, so you can achieve beautifully styled salon-worthy hair. The Bellissima B-Travel Hair Dryer even has dual-voltage, so it can help you achieve your hair of dreams, no matter your location.



With two air flows/temperature combinations the Bellissima B-Travel Hair Dryer is suitable for all hair types and comes with an elegant beauty bag for compact storage when on the go.

If you’re looking for an ultra-fast drying, sharp styling and super compact travel hair dryer the Bellissima B-Travel Hair Dryer is for you!



Key features:

Power 1400W

Folding handle

High precision nozzle

2 air flow/temperature combinations

Dual Voltage (110-120/220-240)

Compact & lightweight (370g)

Luxury beauty bag



Retailing at £49.99 at bellissimaitalia.co.uk, Argos & Boots from July





Credit: To shop the new B-Travel Hair Dryer and the full range of Bellissima hair tools, head to Bellissimaitalia.co.uk



Bellissima’s extensive range of electrical hair tools has technology, product innovation, Italian design and style at its core, offering smart styling solutions for professional results at home.



