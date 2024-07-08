Villa d’Este to host electric raceboat championship in Northern Italy

LONDON, June 26th 2024 – The UIM E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric race boat championship, has announced a new addition to the 2024 calendar, with the E1 Lake Como GP set to take place on 23-24 August.



The high-octane racing series will anchor in the stunning waters of Lake Como, Northern Italy, as the world-class Renaissance-style hotel, Villa d’Este, plays host to the electric motorsport Renaissance.



E1 is quickly asserting itself as a playground for the rich and famous, as Lake Como joins iconic destinations including Monaco, Venice and Puerto Banús as a host city in its debut season. The series’ celebrity appeal is being powered by its megastar team owners from the world of sport, entertainment, and business, including Will Smith, Rafael Nadal, and Tom Brady.



Lake Como, an Italian natural wonder, will be the battleground for E1’s nine teams which are vying to become Champions of the Water, as guests and spectators experience the drama from the grounds of the luxurious Grand Hotel Villa d’Este.



The world-renowned hotel will join E1 in providing greater education and conference opportunities as part of the Championship’s flagship sustainability initiative. The Blue Impact Programme sees E1 collaborate with host cities, partners, NGOs and scientists to address coastal habitat issues through knowledge transfer meetings, panels and workshops.



Rodi Basso, CEO at E1 said, “A destination that’s synonymous with luxury and elegance, Lake Como and the iconic Villa d’Este are the perfect fit for E1. Not only this, but Villa d’Este is also active in sensibilizing the country on the importance of scouting and developing the future of water mobility through its annual event, Villa d’Este Style – Electric Yachting, that spotlights developments in electric marine mobility.



“The Lake provides ideal racing conditions that will amplify the jeopardy and competitiveness that has quickly become a hallmark of the Championship. Together with Villa d’Este, we will work to deliver a memorable and world-class race weekend experience unlike any other.



“My thanks go to the great connector within the industry, Marco Makaus, whose introduction to Villa d’Este has made this exciting race possible and to the team on property for the enthusiasm and sense of collaboration demonstrated since the beginning.”





Davide Bertilaccio, CEO at Villa d’Este said, “The connection of Villa d’Este with the world of racing and motorsports goes back a long way and our commitment in supporting sporting events in our region is part of our DNA. E1 is redefining watersports, so it’s an honour to be part of this journey. The waters of Como form an essential element of the Villa d’Este experience, so to bring such an innovative racing series to our shores is a major coup in delivering an invaluable experience for our guests. We also share with E1 the same values towards sustainability to protect blue habitats, especially Lake Como, through the development of clean technologies in marine mobility.”



The E1 Lake Como GP will take the place previously occupied on the calendar by the Rotterdam event.



Team Miami powered by Magnus, owned by Grammy-award winning musician, Marc Anthony, currently sit top of the general classification as the Championship heads to Monaco for its next race in July, before landing in Lake Como in August.

About the UIM E1 World Championship:

E1 is the world’s first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), which is the international governing body for all powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing platform based on electric technologies to protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.



The championship will see nine teams and 18 male and female pilots racing on the water in iconic cities around the world, with the US due to host a race in Season 2. The E1 pilots will navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 raceboats. For the latest news and updates, please follow us at @E1Series on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

#ChampionsOfTheWater





About Villa d’Este:



Villa d’Este, the iconic five-star luxury hotel in Cernobbio, on Lake Como, sets the standard in international luxury hospitality. A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, it is part of the Villa d’Este Hotels group, which also includes the five-star Villa La Massa, by the River Arno just outside Florence, Tuscany, the renowned Harry’s Bar and Hotel Miralago in Cernobbio. The group also manages the four-star hotels Palace Hotel and Barchetta Excelsior as well as Ceccato Garden Bar, all in Como city centre.



Regarded as one of the finest expressions of mid-sixteenth-century architecture, converted into a luxury hotel in 1873 and set in ten hectares of parkland lined with age-old trees, statues and flowers, Villa d’Este has been a symbol of timeless elegance for more than 150 years. The property consists of 152 rooms and suites across the Cardinal Building and the Queen’s Pavilion, in addition to four private villas on the grounds. Villa Belinzaghi was acquired recently, which will undergo full restoration.



Led by Executive Chef Michele Zambanini, Villa d'Este has three restaurants: the elegant Veranda with lake views, serving classic Italian-inspired cuisine with contemporary and international touches; the Grill for casual dining, where quintessential meat and fish dishes take centre stage; and the Platano, which reawakens memories of authentic Mediterranean and Japanese flavours blended with influences from around the world. Bar Canova is a preferred place for sipping world-class cocktails matched with delicious snacks in a refined ambience.



In the summer, the Sundeck, situated next to the floating pool, is the perfect spot for a light lunch, while savouring a cocktail from the recently revised list. The hotel’s amenities include the Beauty Center and Sporting Club with a heated indoor pool, a gym, sauna, steam room, squash court, a putting green, outdoor fitness equipment and 8 tennis courts. The famous floating pool on the lake is heated and there is a children’s pool nearby. Davide Bertilaccio is CEO of Villa d’Este Hotels.



