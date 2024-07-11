IRVING, Texas – July 11, 2024 – Healthcare is one of a handful of sectors in which everyone has a stake. We all rely on it. We all have experience with it. Yet, it remains one of the most complex systems to navigate. Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, is making connections across the U.S. health and human services landscape to simplify and personalize healthcare, starting with the systems designed to serve the underserved.

Specializing in health and human services for more than 50 years, Gainwell has an acute understanding of the challenges facing its clients — those who have made it their mission to serve our most vulnerable populations.

With a rich history of leveraging technology to drive its mission of delivering greater outcomes, Gainwell supports public sector clients across all 50 US states and territories, impacting 60 million Medicaid beneficiaries who rely on the program for their healthcare needs and 3.7 million providers who care for them.

As state Medicaid agencies face growing pressure to demonstrate and improve the effectiveness of their programs and initiatives, Gainwell has been at the center of the transformation. In the 1960s, Gainwell pioneered the first Medicaid and Medicare claims processing systems, and in 2022, the company processed one billion claims.

Gainwell’s expansive footprint, coupled with broad-ranging capabilities across Medicaid management, cost containment, analytics, artificial intelligence, interoperability, and other key facets of healthcare, places the company at a pivotal intersection. As an example, Gabby at Gainwell™, a conversational AI chat and voice bot, enables contact centers to better serve clients’ Medicaid members and their valued providers. This means being able to answer their questions better and more quickly while enabling clients to use their agents more efficiently and effectively.

“We all need to be more accountable to improve the healthcare system,” says Gary Call, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Gainwell. “At Gainwell, we are driven to improve the effectiveness of public healthcare programs — making it easier for staff to run these programs, for providers to participate, and for beneficiaries to access the full range of care and supports they need to live healthy and thrive.”

As healthcare becomes more person-centered and outcomes-focused, technology providers like Gainwell are best positioned to evolve health IT systems for the future.

“By modernizing technology and bringing meaning to the diversity of data that exists across various domains, Gainwell is moving the needle toward a healthier, more equitable system for its many stakeholders,” says Sanjeev Kumar, Gainwell’s Vice President of Product and Engineering for Data Analytics. “We are passionate about fixing the system and supporting the people in it.”

