This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing a cutting-edge STEM education that prepares our students for the future

New City College’s Havering Sixth Form was awarded the Certified Innovation Programme (CIP) Accreditation by the IKE Institute. This prestigious recognition underscores the College’s commitment to excellence and innovation within its STEM curriculum.



The CIP Accreditation is a testament to Havering Sixth Form’s dedication to fostering a forward-thinking and dynamic learning environment. The college has consistently integrated innovative tools and methodologies into its STEM programmes, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their future careers.



• Innovative Curriculum Design: Strategically developed STEM programmes with defined outcomes that inspire creativity and practical application.



• Advanced Technology Integration: Utilisation of state-of-the-art equipment such as VR headsets, PASCO data logging tools, and more.



• Outstanding Student Outcomes: High pass rates and significant progression to top universities and successful careers.



• Strong Industry Partnerships: Collaborations with industry leaders providing real-world exposure and opportunities for students.



• Commitment to Professional Development: Continuous training for staff to ensure the highest quality of education delivery.



• Environmental Leadership: Initiatives like the Environmental Leaders Programme and Carbon Literacy certification.



Janet Smith, Principal of Havering Sixth Form, commented on this achievement: "We are incredibly proud to receive the CIP Accreditation from the IKE Institute. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing a cutting-edge STEM education that prepares our students for the future. Our dedicated staff and innovative approach to learning are the cornerstones of our success, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."



Prof Sam Medhat, CEO of IKE Institute, also praised Havering Sixth Form’s accomplishment: "New City College’s Havering Sixth Form has demonstrated exemplary innovation and dedication in their STEM curriculum. Their strategic approach to integrating advanced technologies and fostering industry partnerships sets a high standard for educational excellence. We are delighted to award them the CIP Accreditation and look forward to their continued contributions to the field of STEM education."



The CIP Accreditation marks a significant milestone in NCC's journey towards becoming a leading centre of excellence in STEM education. This achievement not only highlights the college's current successes but also paves the way for future innovations and advancements.



- ENDS -



Information for Press



About New City College: New City College is one of the largest colleges in London, offering a wide range of courses and programmes designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen fields. The Havering Sixth Form campus offers 35 different A-Levels, including 8 STEM subjects – plus a range of vocational courses. With a strong focus on innovation and excellence, NCC is committed to delivering high-quality education and training that meets the needs of both students and employers.



For more information, please contact:

Julie Warner or John Nolan

New City College, Havering Sixth Form

Tel: 0330 135 9000

Julie.Warner@NCCLondon.ac.uk

John.nolan@NCCLondon.ac.uk



About IKE Institute: The IKE Institute is a globally recognized organisation dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in education and industry. Through its Certified Innovation Programme, the institute accredits institutions that demonstrate outstanding commitment to integrating innovative practices within their curricula.



For more information, please contact:

Michelle Medhat

Director, Operations & Strategic Development

Institute of Innovation & Knowledge Exchange

Email: michelle.medhat@ikeinstitute.org

Mobile: +44 (0) 77 2028 6633