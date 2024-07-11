People trust products created by universities



People prefer products developed by universities, new research from Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) reveals.



A series of comprehensive studies conducted by Lukas Maier, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Martin Schreier, and fellow researchers, have demonstrated a strong positive impact when products are linked to university collaborations.



The research underscores the enhanced “scientific legitimacy” that university partnerships give to companies, making their products more appealing. The effect is especially notable in high-tech products.



Key findings include: advertisements which highlight university-industry partnerships lead to significantly higher click-through rates and ad engagement; products developed with universities are more attractive to consumers even after an actual product trial; and consumers are willing to pay up to 65% more for products marketed as university co-developed.



At the core of our theorizing is the idea that collaborating with a university infuses the

underlying firm with stronger scientific legitimacy, thereby making the resulting product more attractive to consumers. A firm with scientific legitimacy is viewed as being capable of developing cutting-edge technological innovations,” Maier says.



These findings highlight the significant commercial benefits of university-industry collaborations and their potential to drive consumer preference and increase revenue.



The paper was published in The Journal of Marketing.



