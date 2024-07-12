Embargoed to 19th July 2024







West End Star Marisha Wallace Releases Inspirational Single "Cry Baby as a Testament to Emotional Authenticity.



Twice Olivier Award nominated, Marisha unveils an empowering and heartfelt single titled "Cry Baby," which serves as a profound reflection of her personal journey as an artist.



Growing up on a farm in the South, Cry Baby has an undeniable influence of Country music. Marisha has always pushed the boundaries of what the industry thinks black women are capable of. After a four-year exploration to discover her unique voice, Wallace found solace in the nurturing guidance of her late friend and former manager , Robert Hanlon. In his memory, she is now ready to share the song she crafted under his inspiring influence. The passing of Robert deeply impacted Wallace, motivating her to honor his memory by sharing the song she composed under his mentorship. "Cry Baby" showcases Wallace's growth as an artist and her unwavering commitment to embracing her authentic self. With her distinct blend of soulful melodies and introspective lyrics, she invites audiences to embark on an emotional journey that resonates deeply within.



"Cry Baby" encapsulates the essence of fearlessly embracing one's emotions. As Marisha says ‘Let yourself be free to feel’ The song delves into the significance of being in a relationship with someone who is unafraid to express emotional vulnerability.



However, through this evocative song, she challenges societal norms and encourages listeners to view tears as a release of both sorrow , healing and happiness. "Cry Baby" serves as a reminder that it is essential to allow oneself to fully experience and express emotions without judgment from anyone.



Marisha Wallace is a leading talent in London's West End, captivating audiences with her commanding presence and powerful vocals. Her inspiring performances have garnered her accolades including 2 Olivier nominations and a loyal following, including notable members of the Royal family.



"Cry Baby" will be available for streaming on all major platforms on the 19th July 2024



March 11th 2025 x Headline show x Adelphi Theatre

