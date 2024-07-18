Firms across the pharmaceuticals sector continue to rely on contract resources as the economic uncertainty of the first half of 2024 dampened confidence. That’s according to the latest insights from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).







The data, provided by Veritone Hire, revealed that the number of professionals applying for contract roles in the pharmaceuticals sector increased 21% year-on-year in June 2024. In comparison, applications for permanent roles fell 37% during this time.







While the data did show a 15% fall in contract vacancies year-on-year in June, this far lower than the 46% decline noted in permanent jobs during the same period. According to APSCo, this suggests a continued reliance on contract skills during a period of economic uncertain in H1.







Ann Swain, Global CEO at APSCo, commented:







“There may have been a dip in vacancies, but the resilience of both contract work and applications that we’re seeing does suggest that hiring in pharmaceuticals remains strong. The data is showing a clear trend in reliance on the temporary labour market, which is an indication that the uncertainty the UK has seen so far this year has dampened permanent recruitment, but not necessarily skills needs. With a new Government now in place, we hope to see stability and growth in the sector once again.”















