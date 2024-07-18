Digital marketing and communications agency Brandnation, have been appointed by Oriflame Cosmetics, iconic Swedish beauty brand looking to grow its brand profile in the UK.



Following a competitive pitch process, Brandnation have been selected to activate an integrated brand campaign for the UK. In addition, the brief also includes supporting and activating tactical global launches through 2024 and beyond.



Oriflame’s dedication to clean beauty means their diverse range promotes environmentally sustainable beauty and wellbeing products ranging from skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair care and more.







Brandnation’s wide-ranging brief includes increasing brand awareness through creative consumer PR and influencer activity as the brand continues to grow its market share in the UK. In turn, Brandnation will escalate conversations around Oriflame and build a community of brand fans via storytelling and creative executions.







Of the appointment, the UK Managing Director Sofia Radomska at Oriflame says, “Oriflame is pioneering the new era of beauty and wellbeing, which is grounded in purpose-driven brands which provide premium quality products at no expense to the planet. We are looking forward to working with Brandnation, whose pitch displayed an acute understanding of our brand, customers, and values. Brandnation also have the specialist skills and experience we require to build a strong UK market presence and help drive sales.”







Brandnation’s Managing Director, Mary Killingworth, says, “It’s great to see Oriflame added to our prestigious roster of clients. Oriflame’s product offerings and environmental values provide fantastic opportunities to make the brand stand out in a competitive market. Marry this with Brandnation’s expertise in the beauty and wellness sector, and I’m confident we will see impressive growth in brand awareness across the UK and globally.



Brandnation is excited to embark on this new journey with Oriflame, leveraging their understanding of the beauty and wellbeing market to deliver innovative and impactful campaigns. This partnership underscores Brandnation’s commitment to championing brands that prioritise sustainability and ethical practices. Together, Oriflame and Brandnation are poised to inspire a new wave of conscious beauty enthusiasts, driving the brand’s mission to provide high-quality, eco-friendly products to a broader audience”.







About Oriflame



Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty – Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through approximately 3 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners, offering a comprehensive range of skincare, make-up, personal and hair care, fragrance, accessories and nutritional products. All ingredients undergo eco-ethical screening to ensure sustainable sourcing and safety while we strive to have minimal impact on the environment.



www.uk.oriflame.com







About Brandnation



Brandnation is an award-winning creative marketing and communications agency headquartered in London. We channel purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the world's biggest brands to game changing startups, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.



www.brandnation.co.uk







ENDS







