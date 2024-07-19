MECHANICAL AIR SUPPLIES Ltd, a British ventilation product distributor and circular duct manufacturer, founded by Steve COX and Ric SOCHACZ, signed an agreement selling the majority of its capital to AIRVANCE Group, an international group specialising in ventilation and indoor air quality in the tertiary sector and residential buildings.

Kevin MILLER (Managing Director), Mark DOHERTY (Purchasing & IT) and George FERRAR (Finance & Branch Manager) will continue to be responsible for the company's development in their current positions, overseen by Lee MORGAN, Managing Director of UK AIRVANCE Group.

This is a continuation of AIRVANCE Group's external growth strategy going back to 2020, and strengthens its position in the UK zone within the ventilation and air handling sector. This acquisition will enable AIRVANCE Group to create major synergies with its subsidiary SK Sales, already established in the UK, increase the Group's production capacities and develop new business opportunities to increase its market share.



Laurent DOLBEAU (CEO of AIRVANCE Group)

"The acquisition of MECHANICAL AIR SUPPLIES Ltd is part of AIRVANCE Group's external growth strategy, with the aim of strengthening the Group's position on the British market. It is an opportunity for the Group to extend its range of products and services locally, thanks to the strategic locations around London, and consolidate our circular ducts production capacity. I would like to bid the MECHANICAL AIR SUPPLIES Ltd teams a warm welcome. I am sure that we will join forces to make UK AIRVANCE Group one of the leaders in its market."



Steve COX (Owner MECHANICAL AIR SUPPLIES Ltd)

« With the help of our dedicated team, over the past 32 years we have built Mechanical Air Supplies to be one of the most reliable companies in the industry, with an enviable reputation for customer service, reliability and quality. Becoming a part of UK AIRVANCE Group will elevate it to the next level. We are delighted to be handing the reins over to such an ethical innovative family run company. We are very happy in the knowledge that our customers and staff will be looked after well into the future. »











MECHANICAL AIR SUPPLIES Ltd, a British company founded in 1992, is a ventilation and air handling system distributor, and also a duct manufacturer. With a T/O of 10.5 million euros and a workforce of 39, MECHANICAL AIR SUPPLIES Ltd works alongside its customers to provide them with air quality and energy performance boosting products. The company is divided between 3 sites located in the outskirts of London: the head office in Leatherhead, and the 2 production and storage sites, situated in Rainham and West Drayton, respectively.



AIRVANCE Group, whose operating headquarters is based in Lyon (France), specialises in building ventilation, air handling and indoor air quality. With a turnover in 2023 of €582 million and a workforce of 1800 people, AIRVANCE Group is a leading player in the European air handling market. The Group has a presence in 14 countries thanks to its network of 24 subsidiaries, and can reach over 50 countries through its export activities. AIRVANCE Group markets the brands FRANCE AIR, CAIROX and SUFIX, whose products are designed to provide comfort and indoor air quality in both individual and collective housing, tertiary sector buildings, hospitals, clean rooms and industry. The product range includes: ventilation, energy recovery, air handling, distribution, diffusion, fire protection, filtration, air conditioning, heating and insulation of air flow networks.





