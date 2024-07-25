Get ready to elevate your Thursday evenings with an unbeatable Italian feast! Badiani, the award-winning luxury gelato brand, in collaboration with Native Grocery, is excited to announce the launch of their Bottomless Gelato & Pizza event. Starting August 1st and continuing every Thursday until September 26th, this culinary experience is the perfect way to unwind after a busy workday.



Join us at 1 Walworth Rd, London SE17 1GA, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for an evening of Italian indulgence. For just £15 plus booking fees, your ticket unlocks access to bottomless pizza slices, Piccolo gelato cups, and a complimentary glass of prosecco. It's an ideal setting to enjoy the finest Italian cuisine in a relaxed and lively atmosphere.



Tickets are available for pre-purchase on Eventbrite. Upon arrival, each guest will receive a wristband for seamless access to pizza and gelato, and a glass of prosecco on arrival.



The ticket includes:

- Unlimited pizza slices

- Unlimited Piccolo gelato cups

- One glass of prosecco



Additional items from Badiani and Native Grocery, such as gelato croissants, crepes, smoothies, and glasses of wine, will be available for regular purchase.



Don't miss out on this delicious weekly tradition, running every Thursday until September 26th. Tickets are limited, so be sure to secure yours now to avoid disappointment. Gather your friends, family, or colleagues, and make every Thursday night an event to remember.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bottomless-gelato-pizza.eventbrite.co.uk.



https://www.badiani1932.com/

@badiani1932

@native_pizzaandgrocery



For media enquiries, please contact:

media@badiani1932.com