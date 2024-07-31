London, 27th May 2024 – Ecoegg, a pioneering small British brand, is proud to announce its expansion into international markets. What began as a solution for founder Dawn White, who struggled to find a suitable laundry detergent for her sensitive skin, has grown into a global phenomenon.



Ecoegg's sensitive laundry detergent solution quickly gained popularity, initially making waves on home shopping channels and in small natural stores. More recently, the brand has seen significant success in larger retailers such as Tesco and Asda. This momentum has now propelled Ecoegg onto the international stage.



DM, the German giant drugstore chain, has embraced Ecoegg products across Germany, Serbia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. Rossmann, another major German drugstore, has recently launched 17 Ecoegg variants in its Hungary stores. In the Netherlands, Eko Plaza, a leading natural products chain, introduced Ecoegg in May. Additionally, Canadian retailer London Drugs has just launched Ecoegg across its network in Canada.



Dawn White, Founder of Ecoegg, expressed her excitement about the brand's international growth: "I am thrilled to see Ecoegg helping consumers around the world. It's incredible to think that a product I created out of necessity for my sensitive skin is now making a positive impact globally. Our expansion into these new markets reflects the universal need for gentle, eco-friendly laundry solutions."

Ecoegg remains committed to providing effective, affordable, and environmentally friendly laundry products. Each product is designed to reduce plastic waste and chemical usage while delivering exceptional cleaning power, ensuring that consumers with sensitive skin have a safe and reliable laundry solution.



To celebrate our continued growth and commitment to sustainability, Ecoegg is excited to announce our Summer Sale starting on the 1st of August. Enjoy great discounts on a range of Ecoegg products and make your laundry routine greener and more affordable.



