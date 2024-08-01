Ecoegg is excited to announce the launch of its new Ecoegg White 50s Wash and 50 Refill Pack, now available on Ocado. This new product is specially designed for whites and light-colored clothing, featuring additional stain remover and oxi brightener to keep your whites bright and remove stubborn stains, while remaining gentle on the skin.



Ocado, a leading online supermarket, currently lists seven of Ecoegg’s most popular lines. With the addition of the White 50s Wash and Refill Pack, Ocado continues to support small British eco-companies and provide customers with competitively priced, sustainable laundry solutions.



Dawn White, Founder of Ecoegg, shared her thoughts on the partnership: “It’s fantastic to see Ocado supporting a small British eco-company like ours. This allows shoppers to purchase eco-friendly products at competitive prices while achieving great results with their white and light-colored laundry.”



The White 50s Wash is priced at £7.99, and the 50 Refill Pack is available for £5.99. This follows the recent launch at Lakeland, where these products are also listed at the same competitive prices. Additionally, customers can find these products on Ecoegg.com, Amazon, and Booths.



The new White 50s Wash and Refill Pack have been dermatologically tested and rated ‘excellent,’ ensuring they are safe and gentle for all skin types. Ecoegg remains committed to providing effective, affordable, and eco-friendly laundry solutions that reduce plastic waste and chemical usage.



Media Contact: allmarketing@ecoegg.com