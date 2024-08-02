Ecoegg is Going Live on QVC Italy

Ecoegg first made its mark in the world of home shopping back in 2010. Our innovative products quickly gained popularity among consumers seeking effective and eco-friendly laundry solutions. Now, as the world increasingly looks for ways to wash their clothes without using single-use plastic liquid detergents or products containing PVA, Ecoegg remains at the forefront of sustainable laundry innovation.



Next week, we’re thrilled to announce that Ecoegg will be featured on QVC Italy! This is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our groundbreaking products to a new audience and demonstrate how Ecoegg is leading the charge in eco-friendly laundry solutions.



Why Ecoegg?



Eco-Friendly: Our products are designed to reduce plastic waste and chemical usage, helping to protect the environment.

Gentle on Skin: Ideal for those with sensitive skin, our laundry eggs provide a hypoallergenic alternative to traditional detergents.

Cost-Effective: Each Ecoegg is guaranteed for 10 years, saving you money while reducing your environmental footprint.

Tune In!



Catch us live on QVC Italy to see our products in action and learn more about how Ecoegg can revolutionise your laundry routine. Stay tuned for the exact date and time – you won’t want to miss it!



A Message from Our Founder



Dawn White, the founder of Ecoegg, shares her excitement: “It’s incredible to think that a product I created out of necessity for my sensitive skin is now making a positive impact globally. Our expansion into new markets reflects the universal need for gentle, eco-friendly laundry solutions.”



Media Contact: allmarketing@ecoegg.com