Ecoegg Highlights Allergy Awareness Month with Fragrance-Free Products



In recognition of Allergy Awareness Month, Ecoegg, a pioneering eco-friendly British brand, is focusing on the importance of fragrance-free products for those suffering from allergies and sensitive skin. As part of this initiative, Ecoegg is spotlighting their range of fragrance-free products designed to provide effective cleaning without irritation.



Raising Awareness and Offering Solutions



Allergies affect millions of people worldwide, often leading to discomfort and health issues. One common trigger for allergies is both artificial and essential oil based fragrances found in many household and personal care products. Ecoegg understands this concern and has developed fragrance-free laundry solutions that are hypoallergenic and safe for those with sensitive skin and allergies. These products are developed using mild surfactants that don’t irritate skin, they contain no PVA (polyvinyl alcohol), and PVOH (polyvinyl alcohol co-polymer), ensuring a gentle yet effective cleaning experience.



In line with this, Faith in Nature, another leader in natural products, and up-and-coming brands such as Grüum, have recently launched their own fragrance-free ranges. These new lines of shampoos, conditioners, and body washes are crafted from the finest natural ingredients, offering gentle care without the irritation of artificial scents. The introduction of these fragrance-free ranges is a significant advancement for the industry, providing consumers with more options that prioritise health and wellness.



Promoting Healthier Homes



Dawn White, founder of Ecoegg, expressed her commitment to supporting Allergy Awareness Month: “At Ecoegg, we are dedicated to providing kind to your skin yet effective and affordable cleaning products for our customers. Our fragrance-free range is designed to cater to those with sensitive skin and allergies, ensuring they have access to high-quality, gentle cleaning solutions. We are pleased to see other brands like Faith in Nature also recognising the importance of fragrance-free options in the industry.”



Educational Initiatives and Special Promotions



To further promote Allergy Awareness Month, Ecoegg is launching a series of educational initiatives and special promotions. These will include:



Product Bundles: Specially curated bundles of Ecoegg’s fragrance-free laundry solutions at discounted prices.



Social Media Campaigns: Engaging content and tips on reducing allergens in the home, with contributions from allergy specialists and satisfied customers.



Join the Movement



Ecoegg invites everyone to join in raising awareness about allergies and supporting those who are affected. By choosing natural, fragrance-free products, consumers can contribute to a healthier, safer environment for themselves, their families and their pets!



For more information about Ecoegg’s products and to participate in the Allergy Awareness Month activities, visit our website and follow us on social media.



About Ecoegg: Founded by Dawn White, Ecoegg offers innovative laundry solutions that are eco-friendly and suitable for sensitive skin. Their products are designed to reduce plastic waste and unnecessary harsh surfactants while delivering exceptional cleaning power.



About Faith in Nature: Faith in Nature has been creating natural personal care products since 1974. Their range of shampoos, conditioners, and body washes are made from the finest natural ingredients, ensuring they are kind to the skin and the planet. Their newly launched fragrance-free range is an excellent addition for those with sensitive skin and allergies.